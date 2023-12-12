Russian troops face challenges when fighting at night − UK intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the problems that Russian forces face when fighting in Ukraine at night.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 12 December on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence said numerous reports received from combatants since the beginning of the war have highlighted the fact that the Russian military has problems conducting combat operations at night.

"In late November 2023, a social media user claiming to be a Russian soldier serving in Kherson highlighted the shortage of night vision goggles (NVGs) and low-light cameras for uncrewed aerial vehicles," the report noted.

UK intelligence pointed out that NVGs often appear on lists of equipment that Russian units request from their families and supporters. Ukrainian troops often receive NVGs from international partners.

UK Defence Intelligence stated that the Russians’ problems also stem from the fact that military exercises in Russia rarely emphasise training at night, "instead typically building towards set-piece, daylight events to impress visiting senior officers. In contrast, the Russian soldier [mentioned above] claimed Ukrainian forces ‘move mostly at night’," the intelligence summarised.

Background:

UK intelligence reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had mounted successful local counterattacks during fighting near the town of Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Earlier, the Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre forecast that Russia would intensify its offensive against Ukraine in the next few weeks, regardless of the heavy losses it is suffering.

In previous reviews, UK intelligence reported that a small advance near Avdiivka had cost the Russians huge losses.

Support UP or become our patron!