Russian troops flee first line of defense near Kherson... all wet

The occupiers abandoned their positions on the islands between Kherson and the left bank

Due to rising waters in the Dnipro River, the Russian military lost its forward defensive line with all its engineering assets and minefields, forcing a retreat to positions further away from the city of Kherson.

"This is how we leave the flooded islands," one Russian soldier said, commenting on the situation while retreating from his post in waist-deep water.

“We're leaving... We're f**king drowning, but we're retreating.”

Apocalypto321/Twitter

Those who did not manage to escape before the water reached a critical level had to wait for evacuation, perched on trees.

Videos circulating on social media showed Russian soldiers in trees being rescued by others in boats.

