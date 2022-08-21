Russian troops near Kharkiv unwittingly record their crimes on cloud- synced stolen phone

Russian invaders

The woman contacted police when she noticed video clips of drunken men in military garb popping up on her Google Drive.

“Broken doors, lots of stolen appliances, stolen clothes – including lingerie; and, of course, a (stolen) washing machine – the calling card of the enemy horde that came to ravage our land,” said Bolvinov.

“They were taking pictures on the stolen (phone) while being too stupid to disable cloud sync.”

He noted that the Kremlin troops were visibly astounded to see an exotic bottle of liquor, with a scorpion and a snake inside.

“Most of their identities have already been confirmed,” the detective added.

“Notably, they are from major Russian cities – Moscow, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod. You’d think they would have seen liquor bottles and washing machines before.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine