Russian troops preparing for defence on left bank of Kherson Oblast and Crimea – ISW

Russian forces are preparing for defence in the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast and Crimea.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: The Russians are also concerned about a possible attempt by Ukraine to cross the Dnipro River.

On 13 October, Russian sources, including the Russian Ministry of Defence, stated that Ukrainian forces were continuing efforts to strengthen long-term positions on the Dnipro River islands and the eastern (left) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Ukrainian military journalist Kostiantyn Mashovets said that Russian troops are actively setting up first-line positions, planting mines and building engineering fortifications on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian troops have laid at least three minefields near Kakhovka (65 km northeast of Kherson) and Malokakhovka (61 km northeast of Kherson) and are rapidly reconstructing the Kerch Bridge to support logistics for Russian troops in Ukraine’s south during the winter.

Mashovets also stated that the Russian military command was adjusting its position on the Kherson and Crimean fronts in response to concerns about the possibility of a large-scale crossing of the Dnipro River and the development of a Ukrainian offensive into Crimea.

Mashovets stated that the Russian command had reinforced the Dnipro grouping and the Crimean Guard, as they are the main forces defending this section of the front, with units of the Russian 70th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment, 42nd Motorised Rifle Division, 58th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District and other Russian units based in Crimea. The total number of Russian troops defending this area is just over 75,000, including conscripted Ukrainians from occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

In addition, the Russian military command is forming new units on the Crimean front from conscripts.

