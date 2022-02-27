Russian troops press into Ukraine's second largest city as invasion continues

A Ukrainian soldier at his position outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. (Andrew Marienko / Associated Press)

With Russian troops bearing down on Kyiv, another thrust into Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to breach defenses on Sunday even as a Russian defense ministry spokesman claimed the army had “completely blocked” cities in the south and southeastern parts of the country.

As the fighting entered its fourth day, video emerged on social media depicting fierce combat and Ukrainian soldiers firing rockets on the streets of Kharkiv. There were also reports that Russian missiles struck a gas pipeline

"The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said in a Facebook post. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out to the streets.”

Kharkiv is about 24 miles from Ukraine’s northern frontier with Russia, making it an essential target for an incursion. But combat in tight urban settings — the city has a population of approximately 1.4 million people — is likely to result in a high number of casualties.

On Saturday, an artillery round hit a nine-story residential building. One person was killed and 80 were rescued. As of Saturday afternoon local time, there were 240 civilian casualties, including 64 dead, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The violence has also forced an exodus of some 368,000 people to neighboring European countries, the U.N.'s refugee agency said on Sunday, more than double the estimate mentioned earlier in the weekend. Governments estimate there will be as many as 5 million refugees in a worst-case scenario.

There was also damage to infrastructure. Outside Kyiv, Russian bombardment hit an oil depot in the town of Vasylkiv, some 20 miles to the southwest. Video posted by Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed a ferocious blaze and a large plume of smoke rising into the night sky above the depot.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything," Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasinovich said in a Facebook post.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defense ministry spokesman, said Kherson and Berdyansk "were completely blocked" by Russian forces. The information could not be verified.

Kyiv residents woke up to a quiet, cold but sunny morning, with only a few cars and cyclists breaking a citywide curfew set to expire Monday morning. In the distance, the booms of explosions and the crackle of gunfire pierced the silence.

Beyond Ukraine, international opprobrium against Russia’s campaign — which Moscow insists on calling a “special military operation” but has been condemned as an invasion — is growing.

Belgium said it would deny their airspace to Russian airlines, joining eight other European nations in doing so. Germany reportedly is preparing to take a similar step.

Even the International Judo Federation has taken a stand, suspending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador for the group “in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

On Saturday, the Biden administration joined a raft of European allies in agreeing to disconnect a number of Russian banks from SWIFT, the messaging system used by financial institutions for facilitating transactions worldwide. In a statement provided by Russian state news TASS, the Russian central bank said it “has the necessary resources and tools to maintain financial stability and ensure the operational continuity of the financial sector.”

"All customer funds on the accounts are saved and available at any time. Banking services are provided as usual. Bank cards of all banks in Russia also continue to work normally.”

On the diplomatic front, Russian officials repeated they were willing to negotiate, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the Kremlin already dispatched a delegation to the Belarusian city of Gomel.

"For our part, we warned the Ukrainian side that this time the activities of the military operation would not be suspended — as was done yesterday," Peskov said via TASS.

On Saturday, Russian authorities claimed they had stopped their advance to give negotiations a chance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address posted on his website that “of course we want peace and want to meet” but he rejected the proposed location, Belarus, because of its role in the Russian invasion, which includes providing a staging ground for the incursion across the border.

“If there were no aggressive actions from your territory, we could talk in Minsk, your city. When you were neutral, we talked in Minsk,” Zelensky said, referring to the Belarusian capital, which in 2014 and 2015 hosted talks that led to the so-called Minsk I and Minsk II cease-fire agreements.

"We want to end the war. Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul and Baku were offered to Russia. Any other cities are fine with us as long as there are no missiles flying from this country,” Zelensky said.

Later on Sunday, Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that the delegation would wait until 3 p.m. local Belarusian time for an answer from the Ukrainian side on the proposed negotiations.

“As soon as we receive this confirmation, we will immediately move there and meet our colleagues in negotiations. We are for peace,” he said to state news agency RIA Novosti. “In case of refusal to negotiate, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the Ukrainian side. But we are here until ( 3 p.m.) waiting for the answer of the Ukrainian side.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.