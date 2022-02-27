Russian troops press into Ukraine's second largest city as invasion continues

Nabih Bulos
·5 min read
A Ukrainian soldier at his position outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday.
A Ukrainian soldier at his position outside Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Saturday. (Andrew Marienko / Associated Press)

With Russian troops bearing down on Kyiv, another thrust into Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv appeared to breach defenses on Sunday even as a Russian defense ministry spokesman claimed the army had “completely blocked” cities in the south and southeastern parts of the country.

As the fighting entered its fourth day, video emerged on social media depicting fierce combat and Ukrainian soldiers firing rockets on the streets of Kharkiv. There were also reports that Russian missiles struck a gas pipeline

"The Russian enemy’s light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre,” regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said in a Facebook post. “Ukraine’s armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out to the streets.”

Kharkiv is about 24 miles from Ukraine’s northern frontier with Russia, making it an essential target for an incursion. But combat in tight urban settings — the city has a population of approximately 1.4 million people — is likely to result in a high number of casualties.

On Saturday, an artillery round hit a nine-story residential building. One person was killed and 80 were rescued. As of Saturday afternoon local time, there were 240 civilian casualties, including 64 dead, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The violence has also forced an exodus of some 368,000 people to neighboring European countries, the U.N.'s refugee agency said on Sunday, more than double the estimate mentioned earlier in the weekend. Governments estimate there will be as many as 5 million refugees in a worst-case scenario.

There was also damage to infrastructure. Outside Kyiv, Russian bombardment hit an oil depot in the town of Vasylkiv, some 20 miles to the southwest. Video posted by Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection showed a ferocious blaze and a large plume of smoke rising into the night sky above the depot.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything," Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasinovich said in a Facebook post.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, a Russian defense ministry spokesman, said Kherson and Berdyansk "were completely blocked" by Russian forces. The information could not be verified.

Kyiv residents woke up to a quiet, cold but sunny morning, with only a few cars and cyclists breaking a citywide curfew set to expire Monday morning. In the distance, the booms of explosions and the crackle of gunfire pierced the silence.

Beyond Ukraine, international opprobrium against Russia’s campaign — which Moscow insists on calling a “special military operation” but has been condemned as an invasion — is growing.

Belgium said it would deny their airspace to Russian airlines, joining eight other European nations in doing so. Germany reportedly is preparing to take a similar step.

Even the International Judo Federation has taken a stand, suspending Russian President Vladimir Putin’s status as honorary president and ambassador for the group “in light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine.”

On Saturday, the Biden administration joined a raft of European allies in agreeing to disconnect a number of Russian banks from SWIFT, the messaging system used by financial institutions for facilitating transactions worldwide. In a statement provided by Russian state news TASS, the Russian central bank said it “has the necessary resources and tools to maintain financial stability and ensure the operational continuity of the financial sector.”

"All customer funds on the accounts are saved and available at any time. Banking services are provided as usual. Bank cards of all banks in Russia also continue to work normally.”

On the diplomatic front, Russian officials repeated they were willing to negotiate, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying the Kremlin already dispatched a delegation to the Belarusian city of Gomel.

"For our part, we warned the Ukrainian side that this time the activities of the military operation would not be suspended — as was done yesterday," Peskov said via TASS.

On Saturday, Russian authorities claimed they had stopped their advance to give negotiations a chance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address posted on his website that “of course we want peace and want to meet” but he rejected the proposed location, Belarus, because of its role in the Russian invasion, which includes providing a staging ground for the incursion across the border.

“If there were no aggressive actions from your territory, we could talk in Minsk, your city. When you were neutral, we talked in Minsk,” Zelensky said, referring to the Belarusian capital, which in 2014 and 2015 hosted talks that led to the so-called Minsk I and Minsk II cease-fire agreements.

"We want to end the war. Warsaw, Bratislava, Istanbul and Baku were offered to Russia. Any other cities are fine with us as long as there are no missiles flying from this country,” Zelensky said.

Later on Sunday, Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky told reporters that the delegation would wait until 3 p.m. local Belarusian time for an answer from the Ukrainian side on the proposed negotiations.

“As soon as we receive this confirmation, we will immediately move there and meet our colleagues in negotiations. We are for peace,” he said to state news agency RIA Novosti. “In case of refusal to negotiate, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the Ukrainian side. But we are here until ( 3 p.m.) waiting for the answer of the Ukrainian side.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • "This is terror": Zelensky calls on international court to investigate Russia for war crimes

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday Russia's unprovoked attacks "show signs of genocide" and called on the international court at The Hague to investigate. Driving the news: In a video address posted on Facebook, Zelensky said Russia "deserves an international tribunal. We are documenting their crimes. And there would have been many more of these crimes if it hadn't been for our courageous defenders," per a translation on CNN.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic

  • Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv

    Ukrainian troops were fighting Russia's military on the streets of Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's invading forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city Sunday, per the BBC.The big picture: Kharkiv, a city of 1.4 million in northeast Ukraine near the border with Russia, has endured some of the most intense attacks since the invasion began. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVideos posted online showed Russian vehicles and

  • Russia’s Blameless OnlyFans Stars Say They’ve Been Banned After Putin’s Invasion of Ukraine

    Twitter / @Evenink_cosplayThe London-based adult subscriber service OnlyFans is removing accounts of content creators in both Russia and Belarus, according to some of the site’s stars.It is unclear if the apparent changes are a political move or if new sanctions imposed on Russia in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine have made it impossible for the women to be paid via the site.A cosplay content creator who goes by the handle kanra_cosplay, posted a shot of a message appearing to show that

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • 'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers

    Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side. As some in his audience at St. Peter's Square held large Ukrainian flags, Francis said his "heart is broken" and suggested a day of prayer and fasting for peace on Wednesday. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest thing from God's mind."

  • Russian troops enter Ukraine's second-largest city as assault continues in Kyiv

    Ukrainian troops were holding off a massive assault from Russia's military in Kyiv on Sunday, as streetfighting erupted in Kharkiv after President Vladimir Putin's forces entered Ukraine’s second-largest city on the fourth day of the unprovoked invasion.The latest: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory. He said he's willing to hold talks "in a country from whose territory

  • Photos: Russian forces invade Ukraine

    A series of photographs illustrates the destruction of war after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

  • Israel sends aid to Ukraine but PM stays quiet on possible mediation role

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday his government was proceeding "with moderation and responsibility" on a conflict testing its ties to Kyiv and Moscow. Speaking on television after a weekly cabinet meeting, Bennett made no mention of Ukrainian appeals on Israel to mediate in the crisis with Russia. While Israel's foreign minister has censured the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Bennett has stopped short of such remarks.

  • New images show about 150 helicopters, large ground force 100 miles from Kyiv

    The Russian push on Kyiv has lost some of its momentum but it has plenty of combat power remaining.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell erupts at CBS News journalist while being questioned about election-related White House notes: 'You're a traitor!'

    At CPAC, Costa tried to follow up on a story published in The New York Times about a January 2021 White House meeting between Trump and Lindell.

  • Leaked document shows Russia is preparing for 'a massive medical emergency' of Ukraine war casualties

    A document sent exclusively to the UK's ITV news shows that the Russian health ministry is compiling lists of medical professionals to be deployed.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.

  • Tucker Carlson condemned for Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘Rwanda’ comments

    Fox News anchor accused of presenting ‘perfect distillation of white supremacy’ in rant against Biden supreme court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at the White House on Friday. Biden said of her nomination: ‘For too long, our government, our courts, haven’t looked like America.’ Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images The nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson is an attempt to “defile” the supreme court and “humiliate and degrade” the US, the Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson claimed on Friday night. If

  • Chilling video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

    According to footage verified by The New York Times, the building was in southwestern Kyiv, about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Says She Can Prove Trump Committed Two Crimes

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid Donald Trump commit a crime on and before Jan. 6? Barbara McQuade, former national security prosecutor for the Eastern District of Michigan, says yes. And according to a recent analysis she published, she concludes that the former president actually committed two crimes: conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an official proceeding.Lucky for us, she joins The New Abnormal’s first unlocked Sunday bonus episode to explain her find

  • Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

    Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

  • SNL Mocks Trump and Tucker Carlson for Backing Putin in Ukraine

    NBCAfter opening this week’s show on a somber note, Saturday Night Live avoided trying to mine laughs from Russia’s Ukraine invasion—until Colin Jost and Michael Che took the stage for “Weekend Update.”“President Putin launched the attack with support from allies like Belarus and Tucker Carlson,” Jost began. “Many analysts were surprised that Putin went through with it even though it was obviously going to be a colossal mistake. But he couldn’t back down after all that build up. Kind of like how

  • Advice on how to fend off Russian army from urban warfare expert hits Twitter as battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rages

    Retired Major John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point's Modern War Institute, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer advice to Kyiv volunteers.

  • Here's why Putin won't win

    I am no Kremlinologist, armchair or otherwise, but I’ve seen enough of Vlad and his authoritarian ilk to have a feel for his M.O.