Russian troops remain on Dnipro Rivers right bank but Ukrainian Armed Forces are prepared to respond to all possible developments

Though Russian forces have transferred some of their equipment to the left bank of the Dnipro River and are reinforcing their defence lines there, some Russian troops remain on Dnipro River’s right bank.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), during the national 24/7 broadcast

Quote: "We can confirm that they [Russian troops] are withdrawing some of their weapons and equipment and are really reinforcing defence lines on the left bank [of the River Dnipro]. But they also remain on the right bank: their units are there, as well as their defence lines and their weapons and equipment."

Details: Humeniuk said that Ukraine’s defence forces are aware of Russian forces’ cunning and are prepared for any developments, including the mines planted by the Russians in some areas.

Quote: "We were prepared for those mines and have conducted relevant work with the residents of the liberated territories. We are aware that this might be the case here as well. We have strong ties with the resistance forces operating on the temporarily occupied territory. That’s why we’re carefully gathering information about those facilities and localities which are likely to have suffered a similar fate. We are trying to protect the lives of our soldiers and of all civilians."

Previously: On the evening of 10 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 41 towns and villages in southern Ukraine.

