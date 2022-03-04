Russian troops seize Ukrainian nuclear power plant after shelling, early morning blaze
The fire at Europe's largest nuclear power plant that prompted widespread concern about a nuclear disaster has been extinguished.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi says 'security systems of the six reactors at the plant were not affected' and that 'there has been no release of radioactive material' after Russian troops attacked Europe's largest nuclear power plant (the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant), setting part of the Ukrainian facility ablaze in an assault the country's leader branded "nuclear terror" and said could endanger the continent.
Russian leader vehemently opposed to neighbouring state signing up to western military alliance
An overwhelming vote at the UN Human Rights Council to investigate abuses following Russia's invasion of Ukraine should show President Vladimir Putin "the whole world is against you", Kyiv's ambassador says. "The message to Putin has been clear: You're isolated on a global level and the whole world is against you," Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko tells reporters after the vote.
Some swing voters say President Biden is taking the right stance by ratcheting up sanctions on Russia and keeping U.S. troops off the table — but some aren't sure Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine at all if Donald Trump were still in office.Driving the news: These were among the key takeaways from our latest Axios Engagious/Schlesinger swing voter focus groups, held Wednesday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The two panels were
Britain sanctioned two more Russians on Thursday - industrialist Alisher Usmanov and former deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov - after criticism that it was taking too long to target people with links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Usmanov - an Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon who Britain said was worth $18.4 billion - is best known in Britain for his investment in and former sponsorship of Premier League soccer clubs Arsenal and Everton. Shuvalov is a former aide to Putin who now chairs Russian bank VEB, itself under Western sanctions.
The United States has seen "no appreciable movement" of Russian forces towards Ukraine's capital of Kyiv since yesterday, though the Kremlin has increased its strikes on the city, a senior defense official said Wednesday. "We would assess that there essentially has been no appreciable movement closer to the city than what we briefed a couple of days ago," the official told reporters. "Basically they remain stalled outside the city center."...
The mayor of Enerhodar shared drone footage of vast crowds blocking the route to Russian soldiers seen advancing in the distance.
Here is how Russia's chain of command would work in the event of a nuclear weapon launch. WHO DECIDES TO LAUNCH RUSSIAN NUCLEAR WEAPONS? A 2020 document https://archive.mid.ru/en/web/guest/foreign_policy/international_safety/disarmament/-/asset_publisher/rp0fiUBmANaH/content/id/4152094 called "Basic Principles of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence" says the Russian president takes the decision to use nuclear weapons.
ReutersEurope’s largest atomic energy plant is now under Russia’s control, according to a statement by Ukraine’s nuclear power regulatory body. “Currently, the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is occupied by the military forces of the Russian Federation,” it said in a statement Friday. “The plant’s staff continues to work on power units, ensuring the stable operation of nuclear facilities,” nuclear power operator Energoatom confirmed in a statement on Telegram. “Unfortunately, there are dead and wou