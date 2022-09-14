Russian troops stay on border with Belgorod Oblast with no food and communications Ukrainian Intelligence

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — WEDNESDAY, 14 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:11

Russian occupying forces in Kharkiv Oblast have gathered near the border with Russia’s Belgorod Oblast; they have no supplies of food and ammunition, and no communication with their command, either.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "Many invaders are concentrated at the Russian border in the Belgorod Oblast. They have no communication with the command; there is no supply of food and ammunition."

Details: the Intelligence reports that units of the 20th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation (military unit 12721) suffered heavy losses during the retreat from Izium and Balaklia. Some companies are down to about half of their personnel. The invaders who managed to survive are moving towards the Russian border to return to the Russian Federation.

The invaders who retreated from Izium towards the occupied Donetsk Oblast are waiting for the delivery of ammunition and fuel.

The Main Intelligence Directorate added that as a result of the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian troops refuse to participate in further military actions, including due to wage arrears. A significant number of military personnel are looking for ways to return to the Russian Federation or surrender.

To stop the mass escape of military personnel from the battlefield, the Russian command sets up so-called "barrier troops" in the rear. According to the Main Intelligence Department, commanders of the 4th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Army Corps received a message: "a barrier detachment is set up in the back lane. All retreating troops will be killed. Commander's order number 222. Bring it to all posts."

Background: The Ukrainian army has liberated over 300 settlements [3,800 square km of land] in Kharkiv Oblast within just a few days of the beginning of the large-scale counteroffensive.

