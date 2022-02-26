Russian troops storm towards Ukraine capital
Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday, after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground (Feb. 26)
As students return to universities across Afghanistan this month, law major Waheeda Bayat will not be among them. The 24-year-old was looking forward to resuming her course at the private Gawharshad University in Kabul, but amid an economic collapse that has dragged millions of Afghans into poverty, she cannot afford to go back. Although the hardline Islamist Taliban are allowing women back into colleges - girls and women were banned from education the last time they ruled - Bayat must focus instead on providing food and shelter for her family of nine.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy was again passed over for an NFL head-coaching job. Despite a massive amount of coaching news, he shouldn't be forgotten.
Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.
Guilfoyle, an adviser to former President Trump, abruptly ended a private conversation she was having with the committee Friday.
The CDC relaxed mask recommendations on Friday for counties with low and medium levels of COVID-19 cases.
Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...
Chelsea Handler sure knows how to celebrate a birthday in a way that should inspire people to do their big day however they want. The comedian’s choices might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it certainly delivered some epic social media footage. Dressed in nothing but a pair of turquoise bikini underwear and a […]
And she sipped from an In-N-Out cup while wearing a monokini.
As the bombs fell, the ex-president bragged.
The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."
Russia's space agency chief said that the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies over Russia's invasion into Ukraine could potentially destroy cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS). After President Biden announced Thursday that the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin tweeted that the ISS's current...
Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac
Russia has warned of “military consequences” if Finland and Sweden join Nato, after their leaders held talks with the alliance in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
If the U.S. Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Joey King shows off her toned abs in a string bikini in new Instagram vacation pics from Costa Rica. The actress exercises 4 or 5 times a week to stay fit.
A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.
"He looks so sad in that teeny crate."
Experts say it's not a good idea to warm up your car in winter. Here's why.
The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.