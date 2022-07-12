Russian troops suffer greatest casualties in Mykolayiv theater over past day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already destroyed almost 11,000 units of the occupiers' vehicles

The enemy suffered the greatest losses during the day on the Mykolayiv axis.

Also, the Russian invading forces have now lost a total of more than 10,500 pieces of equipment, among them (change over last day in parentheses):



Tanks – 1,649 (+4)

Armored personnel carriers – 3 829 (+1)

Artillery systems – 838 (+0)

Multiple launch rocket systems – 247 (+0)

Air defense systems – 109 (+0)

Warplanes – 217 (+0)

Helicopters – 188 (+0)

Unmanned aerial vehicles – 676 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 155 (+0)

Warships/war boats – 15 (+0)

Automobile and fuel tankers – 2699 (+3)

Special vehicles – 66 (+0).

Russia attacked Ukraine on Feb. 24. July 12 is the 139th day since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion. The invading troops tried to advance from the north, east and south. They attacked peaceful cities throughout Ukraine, using artillery and airstrikes. Russian missile strikes on civilian objects throughout the country continue to this day.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Kremlin has changed its war goals in Ukraine several times. After the failed operation to seize Kyiv, Russian invading forces withdrew from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. After that, Russian troops concentrated on fighting for those territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts that were under Ukrainian control before the full-scale invasion.



The city of Kherson is the only regional center that is currently under the control of the Russian invaders. Parts of Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts have also been captured.

In some areas, Ukrainian troops are launching counter-offensives, while Russian troops are continuing to suffer high rates of casualties.