Russian TV employee who protested Ukraine war on air appears in court





The Russian journalist who held up an anti-war sign during a state-run news broadcast in Russia appeared in court on Tuesday to be tried on a misdemeanor charge.

Marina Ovsyannikova, an editor at the news broadcast service Channel One, appeared in court with her lawyer, according to a series of tweets from Max Seddon, a Financial Times reporter in Moscow.

Ovsyannikova faces up to 10 days in jail, Seddon said, because she is not being charged under the "Fake News" law the Russian parliament passed after the invasion of Ukraine, which can carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The Channel One editor on Monday ran behind a news anchor during a live broadcast and held up a sign that read: "Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They're lying to you here."

The on-air protest was quickly cut off by Channel One and Ovsyannikova was detained by authorities.

Ovsyannikova also recorded a video before she raced on-air, during which she apologized for working with Channel One and "doing Kremlin propaganda."

"I'm very ashamed of it - that I let people lie from TV screens and allowed the Russian people to be zombified," she said in the video. "We didn't say anything in 2014 when it only just began. We didn't protest when the Kremlin poisoned [anti-Russian government protester Alexei Navalny]. We just silently watched this inhuman regime.

"Now the whole world has turned away from us, and ten generations of our descendants won't wash off this fratricidal war," she added.

Russia has enforced strict laws that prohibits news services from even calling the conflict in Ukraine a war, instead publications and channels must refer to it as a "special operation."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday expressed gratitude for Ovsyannikova's protest, saying he was "grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth."