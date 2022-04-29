On Russian TV, European countries are threatened with a nuclear strike for assisting Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, APRIL 29, 2022, 17:30 On air on "Russia 1" Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva and State Duma deputy from the LDPR faction Alexei Zhuravlev discussed how many seconds the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would take to reach the capitals of Great Britain, Germany, and France - each of whom are supplying weapons to Ukraine. Source: video clip, published on Ksenia Sobchak's telegram channel called "Bloody lady" Zhuravlev's Quote: "One Sarmat and that's it - the British Isles existed once, the British Isles don't exist anymore. I'm serious." Details : State Duma deputy Yevgeny Popov from the United Russia party tried to argue that Britain also has nuclear weapons, and if a Sarmat missile is used, "no one will survive" in this war, "no one will be [left] on the planet." "We'll start over, from scratch," commented Skabeeva. She said that the flight time of the Sarmat from Kaliningrad to Berlin is 106 seconds, from Kaliningrad to Paris - 200 seconds, to London - 202 seconds. A corresponding picture was shown on air with the caption: "The flight time of the RS-28 Sarmat missiles to the capitals of the countries that supply Ukraine with the most weapons." "They [Western countries] should also be shown this picture. Count every second. What will you have time for? Hello, everything has arrived," Zhuravlev said. What happened before : The Russians conducted a test launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. The United States Department of Defence said they did not see this as a threat.