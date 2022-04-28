Russian tycoon Tinkov sells stake in TCS Group to billionaire Potanin

FILE PHOTO: Tinkoff Bank Board Chairman attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oleg Tinkov
    Russian businessman and investor
  • Vladimir Potanin
    Russian entrepreneur

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, who last week criticized Russia's war in Ukraine, has sold his 35% stake in the company he founded to a firm controlled by Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, the companies said on Thursday.

The assets of Tinkov-founded TCS Group Holding include Russia's second-biggest credit card issuer, Tinkoff Bank, which a few days after Tinkov's anti-war statement said it had decided to rebrand and drop its founder's name.

Potanin's Interros Holding did not say how much it paid for the stake in TCS but the latter's share price has plummeted since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, triggering sweeping Western sanctions on Russia.

It was the second deal this month in which Potanin has snapped up banking assets, having previously bought Rosbank from Societe Generale when the French lender exited the Russian market.

Cyprus-based TCS' stable of companies under the Tinkoff brand span sectors from banking and insurance to mobile phones.

Potanin, 61, is the head of mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which has benefited from high metals prices in recent months. He is Russia's second-richest man with a fortune of $17.3 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Tinkov, 54, stepped down as chairman of Tinkoff Bank in 2020 after being diagnosed with acute leukaemia. In 2021 he ceded control of the TCS Group.

TCS quoted him as saying on Thursday that now was "the perfect time for me to retire and devote more of my time to looking after my health and my beloved family."

Last week, he condemned what he called Moscow's "crazy war" in Ukraine and said 90% of his countrymen did not support it.

In announcing its rebranding after Tinkov's criticism of the Ukraine invasion, Tinkoff Bank said: "The company has long prepared for this. Recent events have made the decision more relevant."

President Vladimir Putin calls Russian actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to defend Russian-speaking inhabitants from persecution. Ukraine says it is fighting an imperial-style land grab and that Putin's claims of persecution are nonsense.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson, editing by Mark Trevelyan and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European Gas Drops as Buyers Eye Options to Keep Russian Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe declined as buyers considered options to keep receiving supply from Russia without violating sanctions.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitThe most-widely traded June c

  • After Criticizing Putin’s War, Russian Tycoon Tinkov Sells Bank He Built

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned billionaire Oleg Tinkov sold his family’s stake in the digital bank he founded to Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, just over a week after he slammed President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s T

  • Germany Is Preparing in Case Russia Halts Gas Supply, Says Scholz

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany has started preparations for a potential halt in Russian gas deliveries as concerns intensify amid a dispute over payment terms. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureChancellor Olaf Sch

  • The US left $7 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan after its botched withdrawal, report says

    The US pulled out of Afghanistan in August 2021 as the Taliban resurged to power. It left behind an array of planes, guns, and vehicles.

  • Rescuing Holocaust survivors in Ukraine

    Ariel Zwang, the CEO of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, discusses her group's efforts to help Holocaust survivors escape the fighting in Ukraine.

  • Russia shells power plant and grain silo in Dnipropetrovsk oblast

    Several settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region have been shelled overnight by Russians forces – Velyka Kostromla, Maryanske, and Zelenodolsk – damaging a power plant and setting it ablaze, the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk, said in a Facebook post on April 27.

  • Why Ukraine's Holocaust survivors are taking shelter in Israel

    As of this writing, over 5 million Ukrainians have moved abroad to escape the Russian onslaught, according to the United Nations; that includes Holocaust survivors who have now moved to Israel. Here are some of the latest updates.

  • Rouble climbs to March 2020 levels vs euro, stocks up

    At 0737 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 72.59 after hitting 72 in light trade on the Moscow Exchange. The rouble has firmed in the past few days as export-focused companies were selling their foreign exchange revenues to meet local liabilities that could exceed 3 trillion roubles ($41.24 billion) this month, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters. The rouble has fully recovered to levels seen before Feb. 24, when Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine that led to unprecedented western sanctions, including a freeze on Russia's reserves.

  • Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" must pay for gas in roubles or be cut off. Under the new Russian payment system, buyers are obliged to deposit euros or dollars into an account at Gazprombank, which has then to convert them into roubles, place the proceeds in another account owned by the foreign buyer and transfer the payment in Russian currency to Gazprom.

  • Rouble hits over 2-year high vs euro in Moscow as Russia halts some gas supplies

    Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further worsen relations with Europe, negatively impacting sentiment, Veles Capital said in a note.

  • Four European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Four European gas buyers have already paid for supplies in rubles as President Vladimir Putin demanded, according to a person close to Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billi

  • EU Tells Gas Companies Not to Bend to Russia’s Demand for Rubles

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned companies not to bend to Russia’s demands to pay for gas in rubles, as the continent scrambles for a united response to Moscow’s weaponization of its energy resources.Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demand

  • Qualcomm Is Now an Elite Semiconductor Company: Here's My Plan

    This is a name that I haven't really considered for quite some time. Obviously that's an oversight.

  • HGTV stars from Walmart's hometown launch outdoor collection with the retailer

    The couple restores historic homes in Bentonville, Arkansas, where Walmart has had its home office since 1971.

  • War in Ukraine: Latest developments

    The United States has been pushing its allies to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons

  • Gov. Kevin Stitt paroles former Tulsa police officer sentenced to life in prison

    Gov. Kevin Stitt paroles former Tulsa police officer sentenced to life in prison

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Earnings, Wall St lift Latam shares; FX succumbs to dollar

    * Strong dollar knocks down rest of Latam FX * Brazil's Vale Q1 net profit beats expectations * Brazilian airline Gol posts Q1 beat * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.8% in quarter through March (Updates prices) By Shreyashi Sanyal and Susan Mathew April 28 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks rose on Thursday as a surge on Wall Street bolstered a earnings-related rally with results from heavyweights such as Vale and Petrobras, while currencies broadly weakened against a dollar at twenty-year highs. Brazil's Bovespa rose 1% with miner Vale rising 3.6% after first quarter profit beat expectations. State-run Petrobras rose 1.6% after reporting a rise in oil production in the first quarter as additional wells ramped up or came online.

  • Fed ‘willing to trade a little bit’ of GDP to fight inflation: Strategist

    Jim Smigiel, SEI Chief Investment Officer, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the negative GDP reading in Q1, inflation, Fed tightening, and the outlook for markets.

  • Russian Olympic swimmer Rylov defiantly says he can 'choose what to do' after his global ban for attending a pro-Putin rally

    This week, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Rylov's ban from swimming an "absurdity" during a meeting with Olympians at the Kremlin.

  • Alexander Lebedev met senior Russian government official weeks before invasion of Ukraine

    The former KGB agent and father of Lord Evgeny Lebedev denies ownership of a firm that produces parts for Russia's nuclear energy industry.