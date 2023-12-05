Russians launch UAVs in Ukraine, air-raid warning gradually issued throughout the country

Ukraine's Air Force has reported on the movement of Shahed UAVs in Ukraine's south on the evening of 5 December.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: The military reported a threat of hostile UAVs in Odesa Oblast flying towards Yuzhne, Kobleve, Chornomorsk and Odesa.

Another group of Russian attack UAVs in Mykolaiv Oblast is moving westward.

An air-raid warning was later issued in Kirovohrad Oblast as well.

Updated: As of 22:40, an air-raid warning due to danger of UAV attacks spread to Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Updated at 23:00: An air-raid warning was announced in Kyiv Oblat. The all-clear was given in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts.

Updated at 23:33: Later, the threat of UAV attacks was reported in Khmelnytskyi, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts.

Quote from 23:54: "Khmelnytskyi Oblast, there is a threat of attack UAVs!"

00:06: "An enemy UAV is moving from Poltava Oblast to Cherkasy Oblast!"

00:11: "Attack UAVs from Mykolaiv Oblast are moving in the direction of Kirovohrad Oblast."

Details: As of 02:00, the all-clear was given in almost all oblasts, the air-raid warning was still active for Poltava, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad oblasts.

The Air Force gave the all-clear for these three oblasts at 02:44.

