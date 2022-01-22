Russian, UK defence ministers to meet over Ukraine

The New York Times

Marin Konstadt, visiting family in Florida, was at the opera in 2020 when she got a call on her cellphone. She called back at intermission. The caller, a genetics specialist at a hospital, had some important news for her. She has a genetic variant that can increase her disease risk. Did she want to know more? Konstadt, 69, a psychiatric nurse practitioner who lives in Salem, Massachusetts, had been thrust like many other Americans into a raging debate on medical ethics and genetics. In 2016, she