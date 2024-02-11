Russian and Ukrainian forces clash 98 times, Russian forces mount pressure on Avdiivka – General Staff report

Over the course of the past day, Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 98 times, with the Russians undertaking 33 assaults on the Avdiivka front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 11 February

Details: Russian forces carried out a total of 3 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems a further 93 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

Russian attacks killed and injured civilians in Ukraine and damaged several apartment buildings and private residential houses, as well as other civilian infrastructure facilities.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

A total of over 100 civilian cities, towns and villages came under Russian shelling in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage operations in the area in order to prevent Ukraine from transferring its troops to more active fronts. Russian forces are also building up mines and explosive devices as a protective measure along the Russian-Ukrainian border, in Belgorod Oblast.

Within the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not undertake any assaults.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 6 Russian assaults near Terny and to the southeast of Vyimka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to repel Russian attempts to encircle the city of Avdiivka. They are firmly holding the ground, while inflicting significant losses on the Russians. Over the course of the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 23 Russian assaults near Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and another 10 near Sieverne, Tonenke and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where they repelled 35 Russian assaults.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 2 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Vodiane (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 2 Russian assaults to the west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational-Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front, Ukrainian forces are continuing to maintain their positions and repel Russian assaults. Despite significant losses, Russian forces continue to attempt to push the Ukrainians out of their positions. Over the course of the past day, the Russians carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are inflicting losses on Russian military personnel and equipment and are wearing Russian forces out along the entire front.

Over the course of the day, units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 3 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 command post, 2 artillery systems, and a Russian radar.

