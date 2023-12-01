Russian and Ukrainian human rights commissioners visit Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war

Representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners’ offices have visited 119 Russian prisoners of war held in Ukraine and 119 Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia, respectively.

Source: Ukraine’s Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram

Quote: "Russian officials visited 119 Ukrainian defenders who are currently held captive in Russia. This was made possible through mutual agreements between [Human Rights Commissioner] Offices in Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

We visited the same number of Russian soldiers imprisoned in our country."

Details: After talking to the Russian PoWs, Lubinets said that representatives of his office were reassured that "our country complies with the Geneva Conventions".

Quote: "Each [Russian prisoner of war in Ukraine] is well-fed and provided with personal hygiene products, and has the right to work and opportunities to spend time outside. As for medical treatment, prisoners of war are treated when they need it. Each prisoner has also been given humanitarian packages with clothes and food."

Details: Russian officials who spoke with Ukrainian prisoners of war said the Ukrainians had access to medical treatment and could call their families. Ukrainian PoWs recorded a video address to their families, which the latter will soon receive.

Background:

Earlier, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War announced that Russia suspended the exchange of PoWs.

