Russian and Ukrainian officials got into a fistfight at a conference in Turkey and had to be physically restrained

A Ukrainian flag waves in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine after the withdrawal of Russian troops on September 24, 2022. Metin Aktas/Getty Images

Ukrainian and Russian officials got into a physical altercation at a conference in Turkey.

The most heated incident happened after a Russian official ripped a Ukrainian flag from a holster.

Oleksandr Marikovski, a Ukrainian member of parliament, chased and hit the official, and grabbed the flag back.

A pair of Ukrainian and Russian officials attending an economic conference in Turkey had to be physically separated after getting into physical and verbal spats.

According to The Daily Beast, official delegations from Russia and Ukraine were among the attendees at the Summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC). In one video from the conference, an apparent Russian official rips a Ukrainian flag from a holster, and the Ukrainian parliament member Oleksandr Marikovski chases him down, initiating a brief fistfight.

In the video, Marikovski lands a punch on the Russian official and corners him, retrieving the flag before the two are quickly separated by security staff. An earlier video shows officials from the two camps verbally clashing and pushing each other as Russia's Ola Timofeeva speaks during the conference.

After the incident, Marikovski posted a video of the scuffle on his Facebook page, with the caption, "Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!," according to HuffPost.

