Russian units in Kherson Oblast and Crimea, stricken in cholera outbreak, ‘losing combat effectiveness’

Russian military

Several Russian deaths due to the disease have been reported.

The latest information reveals that numerous occupiers with suspected cases of cholera are being admitted to military hospitals on a daily basis.

“The targeted units along the Kherson direction, positioned along the North-Crimean Canal, are losing their operational capabilities and are being evacuated to the rear for treatment,” the message reads.

It is known that several military personnel have already died. The cholera epidemic most likely arose due to the Russians using water from open sources. It is noted that they are facing difficulties in obtaining bottled or purified water.

“Naturally, the undermining of the Kakhovka dam has caused colossal damage to the environment, resulting in the outbreak of numerous diseases we have yet to hear about.”

“We urge the residents of Kherson Oblast and Crimea to exercise particular caution regarding the water they consume,” Atesh added.

Deputy Minister of Health and Chief Sanitary Doctor Ihor Kuzin had previously stated that a cholera outbreak could occur following the Russian invaders’ sabotage of the Kakhovka dam.

Furthermore, contaminants that have entered the Dnipro River as a result of the Russian terrorist act may cause acute gastrointestinal infections, viral hepatitis, and botulism.

During the night of June 6, Russian forces detonated the Kakhovka HPS, which they had controlled for over a year. Cities and villages downstream along the Dnipro River were partially or completely flooded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the Russian terrorist attack on the Kakhovka plant as the largest man-made environmental catastrophe in Europe in decades.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of June 14, more than 3,000 individuals have reported their flooded homes to law enforcement authorities.

A total of 3,761 people have been evacuated from Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine