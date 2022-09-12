Russian units near Kherson negotiating surrender, Ukraine says

Some Russian units in Kherson Oblast are attempting to negotiate a surrender to Ukrainian troops
“(They) are attempting to negotiate conditions of laying down arms, under the norms of international humanitarian law,” said Humeniuk.

According to her, the commanders of these Russian units are looking to find ways to abandon their positions by any means available. This could include attempting to retreat to Russian back lines, or laying down their weapons.

“The degree of creaking resolve and demoralization is so high, even the commanders now realize they don’t have anywhere to go,” Humeniuk added.

She said that enemy troops are aware of the major Ukrainian victory in Kharkiv Oblast.

As their ability to cross the Dnipro River remains severely curtailed, Russian forces on the river’s western bank are forced to look for ways to extract themselves from the area – according to the spokesperson.

Humeniuk noted that Ukrainian forces have penetrated several dozen kilometers into Russia-held territory in southern Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian Army advances several dozens of kilometers into the Russian-occupied south, says operational command

    Ukrainian forces have advanced from two to several dozens of kilometers in some areas in southern Ukraine, head of the joint coordination press center of the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 10.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces use Australian Bushmasters to advance as far as Oskil River Minister of Defence

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:38 Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have used Australian Bushmaster armoured vehicles to advance as far as the Oskil River and are continuing to liberate Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Russian forces withdraw from Kharkiv Oblast and retreat in Kherson Oblast General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:27 Russian forces are fleeing Kharkiv Oblast in a frenzy, bringing their loot along; they were forced to retreat from their positions in several towns and villages in Kherson Oblast, too.

  • Lend-Lease from occupiers: Security Service of Ukraine shows arsenals left by Russians in Izium

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:12 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) demonstrated Russian weapons that they had captured from the liberated city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine Details: The Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region continues.

  • Four large landing ships step up Russia’s military presence in Black Sea

    Russia’s force projection in the Black Sea now including 14 warships, including four surface missile carriers equipped with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles, the Ukrainian military’s Operational Command South reported on Facebook late on Sept. 11.

  • Operational Command Pivden (South): 4 Russian large landing ships manoeuvre in Black Sea

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:50 Russia keeps threatening Ukraine with further attacks from the Black Sea with 14 warships deployed in its waters, including 4 surface missile carriers, equipped with 26 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 4 large landing ships.

  • Watch this video showing Russian TV pundits questioning the war in Ukraine

    After Ukraine's recent advance, pundits on Russian television are beginning to question the tactics.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine defeat Russian Marine Brigade General Staff

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 07:42 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed up to 85% of military personnel of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade (based in Sevastopol, Crimea). Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "As a result of a successful operation conducted by the [Ukrainian] Defence Forces on the Kherson front, the enemy suffered significant losses among military personnel.

  • Russian soldiers are dropping their rifles and fleeing in disguise to escape Ukraine's counteroffensive, reports say

    Ukrainian forces recaptured the majority of Russian-occupied territory in Kharkiv in a startlingly effecitve counteroffensive.

  • Amid Ukraine’s effective counter-offensive, Russia’s FM Lavrov proposes negotiations with Kyiv

    Moscow is not against negotiations with Kyiv, amid the broad Ukrainian counter-offensive in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the propagandist TV channel Russia-1 on Sept. 11.

  • In Kharkiv Oblast, Ukrainian defenders reach border with Russia head of Oblast Military Administration

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 10:57 Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that in some areas of the front, defenders of Ukraine have reached the state border with Russia.

  • Russian troops "running away" from Ukraine's 2nd largest city

    Residents in liberated towns and villages across a huge swath of ground retaken by Ukraine's forces crying tears of joy, but Russia has left devastation in its wake.

  • Russia intimidating opponents of Ukraine war: acting UN rights chief

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The acting United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Monday that Russia was intimidating opponents of the war in Ukraine. "In the Russian Federation, the intimidation, restrictive measures and sanctions against people voicing opposition to the war in Ukraine undermine the exercise of constitutionally guaranteed fundamental freedoms, including the rights to free assembly, expression and association," Nada Al- Nashif said in a speech at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. Russia's diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Moscow Officials Urge Putin to GTFO: ‘Everything Went Wrong’

    GettyMore and more Russian officials are urging Vladimir Putin to get the hell out of the Kremlin as Moscow suffered another series of humiliating defeats in Ukraine this weekend.Just one day after several municipal deputies in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg called on the State Duma to try the Russian leader for treason, their colleagues in Moscow joined in and demanded he step down because his views are “hopelessly outdated.”The open letter to Putin from municipal deputies in the Russian ca

  • Russian nationalists rage after stunning setback in Ukraine

    Russian nationalists called angrily on Sunday for President Vladimir Putin to make immediate changes to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war, a day after Moscow was forced to abandon its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine. The swift fall of Izium in Kharkiv province was Russia's worst military defeat since its troops were forced back from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March. As Russian forces abandoned town after town on Saturday, Putin was opening Europe's largest ferris wheel in a Moscow park, while fireworks lit up the sky over Red Square to celebrate the city's founding in 1147.

  • Joy in northeast Ukraine as residents return following Russian rout

    Ukrainian forces swept deeper into territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday, as joyful residents returned to former frontline villages and Moscow grappled with the consequences of the collapse of its occupation force in northeastern Ukraine. Ukraine's general staff said early on Monday that its soldiers had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day, after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine. Further north, Ukrainian troops had moved into Udi, a hamlet in what had been no-man's-land closer to the frontier.

  • Zelenskyy on 200 days of war: World in awe, Russian forces in a cold sweat

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:58 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the 200th day of the war, the world is in awe of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the Russian forces are in a cold sweat.

  • Russian western army group commanders fired following major defeat, Ukrainian intelligence says

    Senior commanders belonging to Russia’s Army Group West have been fired following the devastating Russian defeat in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) said in a Telegram post on Sept. 11.

