Russian units near Kherson negotiating surrender, Ukraine says

Some Russian units in Kherson Oblast are attempting to negotiate a surrender to Ukrainian troops

“(They) are attempting to negotiate conditions of laying down arms, under the norms of international humanitarian law,” said Humeniuk.

According to her, the commanders of these Russian units are looking to find ways to abandon their positions by any means available. This could include attempting to retreat to Russian back lines, or laying down their weapons.

“The degree of creaking resolve and demoralization is so high, even the commanders now realize they don’t have anywhere to go,” Humeniuk added.

She said that enemy troops are aware of the major Ukrainian victory in Kharkiv Oblast.

As their ability to cross the Dnipro River remains severely curtailed, Russian forces on the river’s western bank are forced to look for ways to extract themselves from the area – according to the spokesperson.

Humeniuk noted that Ukrainian forces have penetrated several dozen kilometers into Russia-held territory in southern Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine