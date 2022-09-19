Russian units west of Dnipro River trapped, Ukraine says

Russian forces in Kherson Oblast are boxed in between advancing Ukrainian troops and the Dnipro River

“As we’ve established fire control over river crossings and logistical routes in the region, these (enemy) units have to realize they are stuck between our forces and the (Dnipro) river bank,” said Humeniuk.

“They’ve been offered to surrender under the auspices of international humanitarian law or to return home – although it’s unclear how that would manage that.”

According to Humeniuk, intelligence reports suggest enemy troops in the region are demoralized and don’t see any point in their continued deployment to the area.

She said that several Russian commanders had made contact with Ukrainian forces to negotiate laying down their arms. Such appeals are treated with care, as they could be merely Russian ploys, she said.

Ukrainian forces have kept major crossings over Dnipro largely disabled since August, straining Russia’s ability to reinforce and resupply its regiments to the west of the river.

