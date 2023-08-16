Russian village better than Maldives, Austria's former foreign minister tells propagandists

Karin Kneissl, the former Austrian foreign minister famous for dancing with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a wedding, has revealed her impressions of life in the Russian village of Petrushovo.

Source: European Pravda; Kneissl, in an interview with Russian propaganda agency TASS

The former Austrian minister says that for her, the village of Petrushovo, in Ryazan Oblast, is "better" than the Maldives or the Seychelles.

"I like life here. I understand this world, I understood it when I was a girl. Grandmothers, apples, summer, swimming in the river. It's a good life. I don't need the Maldives or the Seychelles. This is better," Kneissl said.

She clarified that she does not live in Petrushovo permanently. After her holiday in Ryazan Oblast, she plans to return to Lebanon.

The news about Karin Kneissl settling in the Russian village of Petrushovo appeared last week. On 5 August, Kneissl was spotted at a village festival, at the end of which she addressed the locals in Russian.

Kneissl served as Austria's foreign minister from 2017-2019 and joined the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft as an independent director in 2021. She resigned from the Rosneft board in May 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Kneissl's personal website says, "Karin Kneissl involuntarily left her home country as a result of persistent death threats and a de facto ban on working in Austria."

