Russian Vodka Is Getting Taken Off The Shelves Over Putin's Invasion Of Ukraine

Hilary Hanson
·2 min read
Some stores in the United States and Canada will not be selling Russian-made liquor for the time being, as a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed an executive order on Saturday instructing all New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet locations ― state-run liquor stores that sell alcohol tax-free ― to “begin removing Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits.”

“New Hampshire stands with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,” he added.

Virginia State Sen. Louise Lucas (D) called for her state to take similar action.

In Canada, the government of Ontario ordered the province’s Liquor Control Board to remove all Russian products from its 679 stores, Reuters reported. And the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation announced Friday it had “made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves,” mentioning “Russian Standard Vodka and Russian Standard Platinum Vodka” in particular.

Some privately owned liquor stores are also pausing the sale of Russian products. One store manager in Wichita, Kansas, told The Hill that he viewed taking Russian vodka off the shelves as a “tiny sanction.”

Others in the food and beverage industries have reacted in different ways. One one Quebec restaurant raised some eyebrows when it announced in a since-deleted post that it would be removing the word “poutine” from the menu in solidarity with Ukraine. Though the Russian president’s name is indeed written as “Vladimir Poutine” in French, he has no connection to the regional dish that consists of French fries, gravy and cheese curds.

On Saturday, the assault on Ukraine continued for a third day, with Russian troops closing in on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy had posted multiple defiant videos indicating he was remaining in the capital to fight. In Russia, Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine has been met with massive anti-war protests, in which demonstrators risked arrest and harsh penalties.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released another video message on Saturday, February 26, praising his military for repelling Russian attacks and appealing to Western countries for more support."We have withstood and successfully repel enemy attacks," Zelensky said, according to a translation provided with the footage. "The fighting continues in many cities and districts of our state, but we know what we are defending. The country, the land, the future of children."Kyiv and key cities around the capital are controlled by our army. The invaders wanted to block the center of our state and put their puppets here, as in Donetsk. We broke their plan," Zelensky said.Zelensky asked the European Union to make progress in allowing Ukraine to become a member, saying Ukrainians had earned the right to membership. Zelensky urged Ukrainians at home and around the world to fight for their country."All friends of Ukraine who want to join the defense, come. We will give you weapons," Zelensky said.Zelensky thanked Russian people who have been protesting the war and appealed to all Russians to do what they can to stop "those who lie, lie to you, lie to us, lie to the whole world. We need to end this war. We can live in peace – in global peace, in human peace."

    In a significant shift, the German government said Saturday it will send weapons and other supplies directly to Ukraine, which is fighting to keep Russia from invading its capital city. Germany is also ready to also support some restrictions of the SWIFT global banking system for Russia, officials said. Germany's chancellery announced Saturday evening that it will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine "as quickly as possible."

    Anti-war protesters marched in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on February 26, to oppose their country's invasion of Ukraine.Footage filmed by Current Time TV shows protesters marching through the streets near the city center and chanting "No to War," according to translation provided by Current Time TV.Several protest attendees interviewed by Current Time TV expressed shame and worry regarding the attacks on Ukraine.

