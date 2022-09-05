Russian volcano climb death toll rises to 8

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — The number of people who died in an accident while climbing Eurasia’s tallest active volcano has risen to eight, Russian authorities said Monday.

A helicopter with a rescue team was on the way to the site of the accident, emergency officials said.

Russian media initially reported on Saturday that five climbers died while trying to ascend to the top of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula. The accident occurred about 500 meters below the 4,750-meter (15,884-foot) summit, the reports cited the prosecutor’s office of the Kamchatka region as saying.

All the climbers were Russians, the reports said.

Four people survived the accident and are waiting for the rescuers at different altitudes.

The Kamchatka peninsula in Russia’s far northeast is noted for its array of active and dormant volcanos, hot springs and abundant wildlife.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 killed in stabbing attacks, some apparently random, in Saskatchewan

    Ten people have been killed and 15 others were hospitalized in a series of stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province, police said Sunday.

  • Explosion in Chernihiv: Zelenskyy addresses local governments across Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 3 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:33 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine insists that all those responsible for the explosion in the centre of Chernihiv be punished. He called on local authorities to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

  • Biden warns of dire threat to democracy in speech as midterm sprint begins

    Martha Raddatz reports on President Joe Biden’s primetime speech and the latest in the Trump Mar-a-Lago investigation ahead of the midterms on "This Week."

  • 'There is no place called safe.' In Gaza, a father fears what will happen to his daughter.

    "For the kids, I don't know what can be done to help them. The reality here in Gaza there is no place called safe."

  • USC showcases a new era for its football program in dominant opening win over Rice

    Lincoln Riley's USC debut started with a bang in a 66-14 win over Rice that signified the program's return to college football relevance.

  • Republican Senate candidate says she’s anti-abortion but against federal ban

    Tiffany Smiley, a trained nurse, wants to win in Washington state, where a 1991 law protects abortion access

  • Turkey's inflation stays at 80% in boost to Erdogan

    Turkey's official inflation rate barely changed on Monday in a sign that a year-long crisis that has seen prices soar by 80 percent may finally be starting to ease.

  • California Faces Blackout Risks Through Labor Day Holiday

    (Bloomberg) -- California officials warned that the worst of a prolonged heat wave will stress the state’s power grid through the long Labor Day weekend, increasing the risk of blackouts amid forecasts of record-breaking temperatures.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir

  • Serena Williams found it difficult to say goodbye: the elite of the elite usually do

    When the 23-time major champion says she’s retiring, maybe it’s time to believe her – and for her to believe herself

  • Empty Autonomous Car Runs From San Francisco Cops

    The future sure seems dumb…

  • World’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- The car accident over the weekend that killed Cyrus Mistry -- scion of one of India’s best-known business families -- has reignited concerns about the poor state of India’s roads, identified by the World Bank as the world’s deadliest.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyBed Bath & Beyond Says CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyr

  • Germany, Israel mark 50th anniversary of 1972 Olympic attack

    The German and Israeli presidents are to join relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed in the attack by Palestinian militants on the 1972 Munich Olympics to mark the 50th anniversary on Monday, days after an agreement that ended a long dispute over compensation. Monday's ceremony takes place at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich, the scene of a botched rescue attempt in which nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants were killed.

  • The next U.S. energy boom could be offshore wind power in the Gulf of Mexico

    With passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains $370 billion for climate and energy programs, policy experts are forecasting a big expansion in clean electricity generation. One source that’s poised for growth is offshore wind power. Today the U.S. has just two operating offshore wind farms, off of Rhode Island and North Carolina, with a combined generating capacity of 42 megawatts.

  • Former Ohio State QB Quinn Ewers begins Texas football career with two touchdowns

    The former Ohio State quarterback threw two touchdowns in his first career start at Texas.

  • Alabama football will learn against Texas Longhorns what it couldn't vs Utah State | Goodbread

    Alabama football will learn something about itself at Texas that Utah State couldn't reveal, but the Crimson Tide would rather teach than learn.

  • Netflix still has a DVD business 25 years after being founded, but it has a questionable future. Here's what it's like.

    Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings said in 2019 that he could see the DVD segment lasting another five years.

  • Armie Hammer is accused of 'love bombing.' The emotional manipulation tactic, explained

    "House of Hammer" (discovery+) exposes how Armie Hammer allegedly "love bombed" his victims before the abuse. Experts explain what love bombing is.

  • Gas prices soar 26% after Russia keeps key pipeline closed

    The continued closure of Nord Stream 1 has added to concerns about energy supplies this winter.

  • Serena Williams bows out of tennis in U.S. Open loss

    STORY: Serena Williams bid an emotional farewell to the U.S. Open on Friday night, after what may have been the last singles match of her glittering career. Williams did her signature victory twirl to the raucous, packed stadium in New York, despite losing the third-round match to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic, 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. The three-plus-hour battle was hard fought on both sides, with the ever-defiant Williams saving five match points in the last game before netting the final shot. The crowd were on their feet, applauding the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who had recently announced her plans to “evolve away from tennis” - though never confirming when. She choked back tears during the post-match on-court interview, a moment usually reserved for the winner, saying, “These are happy tears, I guess. I dunno.” Williams thanked her family and fans – especially her parents and older sister Venus for their support over the years. The 40-year-old player, who grew up in a poor neighborhood in Compton, California, has inspired a generation of young black girls to dream big and keep fighting. She clinched her first major when she was 17 years old, at the 1999 U.S. Open. That made her the first black American since Arthur Ashe in 1975 to win a singles major, and the first black American woman since Althea Gibson in 1958. Williams told reporters after her Friday match that she considered the 2015 French Open a career highlight. That’s when she fought through a serious flu to complete her second so-called "Serena Slam”, winning four Grand Slam titles in a row. She’s also one of the few players, male or female, who have won a Career Grand Slam – winning all four majors at some point – in both singles and doubles. And the only player so far to have achieved a Career Golden Slam – that is, to win Olympic Gold as well – in both categories.Her last Grand Slam title was the 2017 Australian Open, which brought her ranking back to world number one and made her, at 35, the oldest woman to win a major. She later revealed she was at the time also pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, who just turned five on Thursday (September 1). If she retires now, Williams will take the curtain call as the proud owner of the second-most Grand Slam singles titles in history, behind the 24 of Australia's Margaret Court. Asked after the exhilarating match on Friday night whether the renowned fighter might be tempted to reconsider her retirement, Williams said, “I don’t think so, but you never know.”

  • People Who Have Four Or More Siblings Are Opening Up About Their Honest Experiences With Growing Up In A Big Family, And I'm Taking Notes

    "It is definitely possible to have a healthy family of this size, but it takes a lot of effort on everyone's part to make it work."View Entire Post ›