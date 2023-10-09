Russian volunteer battalion commander captured near Bakhmut

Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has managed to capture the commander of the Alga Volunteer Battalion of the Russian Armed Forces, the Ukrainian unit said in a Telegram post on Oct. 9.

The brigade clarified that the Russian officer was captured during an operation near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

“Now he is another member of enemy senior officer staff in the [POW] exchange fund,” the message said.

The message also quoted the enemy officer reportedly commenting on the state of his unit: “A f**k ton [of our troops] have fallen here.”

