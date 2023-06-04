Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion report capture of Russian regular army soldiers in Belgorod Oblast, call governor for meeting

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they had captured Russian soldiers in Belgorod Oblast and wanted a meeting with the local governor.

Source: The Russian Volunteer Corps

Quote: "Mr. Gladkov! Today is a great Orthodox holiday, the Trinity.

As a gesture of goodwill, which is so often mentioned in the government of the Russian Federation, we are ready to give you these captured, ordinary Russian soldiers for the opportunity to talk with you personally – to discuss the current situation in the region and, most importantly, to talk about its future and the future of Russia in general.

Therefore, we invite you to a dialogue within the walls of the church in Novaya Tavolzhanka.

Arrive in an ambulance in person, accompanied by a driver, unarmed. I will come personally with a representative of the Freedom of Russia Legion and the prisoners."

Details: The fighters recorded a video in an unknown room with an unknown naked person lying on the floor. The venue is uncertain.

