Russian forces claim progress in Bakhmut but no end in sight

1
HANNA ARHIROVA
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, but it remained unclear how long the grinding fight that has exacted heavy losses might continue.

Meanwhile, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on extending an agreement that allows Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports and permits Russia to export food and fertilizers.

The battle for the city the Ukrainians have dubbed “fortress Bakhmut” has become emblematic of the way each side has tried to wear down the other. Russian forces must go through Bakhmut in order to push deeper into the areas in Donetsk province they don't yet control, though Western officials say that capturing the city won't change the course of the war.

Bakhmut has been the focus of much of the fighting in recent months, as each side hopes it can inflict severe damage on other there — while buying time to prepare offensives elsewhere. It's not clear which has paid a higher price in the battle, which has lasted six months and reduced the city with a prewar population of more than 70,000 to a smoldering wasteland.

Wagner owner Yevgeny Prigozhin, whose troops have spearheaded the fight in Bakhmut, said they have taken full control of all districts east of the Bakhmutka River that crosses the city. The city's center lies west of the river.

Neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials commented on Prigozhin's claim. The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank that closely monitors the fighting, said Russian forces were likely in control in the areas cited by Prigozhin following a Ukrainian withdrawal.

Russian troops have enveloped the city from three sides, leaving only a narrow corridor leading west. The only highway west has been targeted by Russian artillery fire, forcing Ukrainian forces defending the city to rely increasingly on country roads, which are hard to use before the muddy ground dries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed Monday not to retreat from Bakhmut after chairing a meeting with his top generals.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that its seizure would allow Russia to press its offensive farther into the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

In a blustery video statement recorded near a World War II monument in Bakhmut, Prigozhin echoed that rationale, saying the prospective Russian push would make “the entire world shudder.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that the Russians could seize the city soon.

“What we see is that Russia is throwing in more troops, more forces, and what Russia lacks in quality they try to make up in quantity," he told reporters on the sidelines of an EU defense ministers meeting in Stockholm. "They have suffered big losses but at the same time we cannot rule out that Bakhmut may eventually fall in the coming days.”

But like other Western officials, he played down the significance of Bakhmut's potential capture, arguing that this “does not necessarily reflect any turning point of the war, and it just highlights that we should not underestimate Russia.”

The Ukrainian military has already strengthened defensive lines west of Bakhmut to block the Russian advance, including in the nearby town of Chasiv Yar that sits on a hill. Farther west are the heavily fortified Ukrainian strongholds of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

The ISW observed that Russia was also likely short of the mechanized forces it would need to push on from Bakhmut.

On Wednesday, Russian forces shelled scores of towns and villages in the Donetsk region and other areas in Ukraine’s east and south, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

In Kyiv, U.N. chief Guterres was discussing the possibility of extending the agreement that has kept at least some of the country's exports flowing out of the country.

Ukraine and Russia are leading global suppliers of wheat, sunflower oil and other food, and Moscow’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion of Ukraine drove food prices higher across the world.

The current 120-day agreement expires on March 18, and Guterres said extending it for a second time is of “critical importance.”

“Exports of Ukrainian — as well as Russian — food and fertilizers are essential to global food security and food prices,” Guterres said.

In other developments:

— Germany's defense minister voiced caution over media reports that a pro-Ukraine group was involved in blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, as some media have reported. Boris Pistorius said more information is needed to understand who was behind the explosion — and whether or not they acted with the Ukrainian government's knowledge.

— Pistorius also said nearly two dozen advanced battle tanks provided by European countries will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks. He said that included 18 German Leopard 2 tanks and three from Portugal. The Leopards are part of a larger package of heavy tanks Western countries recently promised to Ukraine.

— A top European Union court has annulled the bloc’s sanctions against the mother of Wagner Group owner Prigozhin because the measures are based solely on the fact that the two are related. Violetta Prigozhina was put on the EU sanctions list because she was considered to be the owner of Concord Management and Consulting LLC, part of the group founded and owned until 2019 by her son. But the Luxembourg-based General Court said it was dropping the sanctions because she stopped being owner of the company in 2017, even though she did retain some shares in it.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Prigozhin says Wagner controls eastern part of Bakhmut

    Reuters could not independently confirm the report which, if true, would mean Russian forces control close to half of the city. "Units of the private military company Wagner have taken control of the eastern part of Bakhmut," Prigozhin said in a voice recording on the Telegram messaging platform of his press service. Last Friday, Prigozhin said his forces had the city "practically surrounded", though the mercenary boss has appeared to issue premature claims of territorial gains in the past.

  • Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut 'utter hell'

    STORY: Ukraine said on Monday its troops were still holding out in a brutal fight for Bakhmut -- the eastern city that has become the main target of Russia's invading forces, seen by both sides as a crucial win in the year-long war. Ukrainian troops have fought back as Russia tried to surround Bakhmut to secure what would be its first major gain in more than half a year... the end of a winter offensive that has brought the bloodiest fighting of the war.A Ukrainian commander in Bakhmut described the battle as "utter hell."A spokesman for a Ukrainian brigade operating near Bakhmut said the near-constant Russian assaults had so far failed. “It is clear that the enemy faces a shortage of ammunition, but it still has some. It wants to destroy our infrastructure, logistics paths and access to our positions, but it does not have enough resources to do it.”With thousands of shells fired daily along the eastern and southern fronts, the intense battle has depleted both sides' artillery reserves. Kyiv's European allies are working on a deal to procure more ammunition for the fight...While the dwindling supplies have stoked a deepening rift between Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and Russia's top military brass. Prigozhin has sent tens of thousands of Russian convicts into battle around Bakhmut, and has accused Russian ministry officials of "treason" for failing to supply enough ammunition to his forces. The ministry has denied the claims.Prigozhin said Monday his representative had been denied access at Russia's operational headquarters.There was no immediate response from the Russian Ministry of Defense. While Russia has made gains in recent weeks, Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would be a step towards its major objective of seizing the full territory of the surrounding Donbas region. But Washington said Monday that even if Russia succeeds in capturing the city, it would not necessarily give Moscow momentum in the war.Speaking to reporters in the Middle East, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Bakhmut held more of a "symbolic value" than operational or strategic value.

  • Russia’s Wagner Group chief says his troops have extended gains in Ukraine stronghold Bakhmut

    The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military company claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the key Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut as fierce fighting continues in the war’s longest battle. Yevgeny Prigozhin said Wagner troops have taken full control of the eastern part of Bakhmut. The center of Bakhmut is located west of the river.

  • Daniel Jones is now making Dak Prescott money; what a time to be alive

    Both QBs got the same terms when they signed their respective extensions, but one seems to be a much better investment than the other. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Morgan Frost with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Morgan Frost (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 03/07/2023

  • Slumping Lightning confident they can pull out of tailspin

    The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t forgotten what it takes to be a champion. The slumping team hasn’t played well during a three-week stretch in which they’ve hardly resembled the dominant crew that won two of the past three Stanley Cup titles. Lopsided road losses to Buffalo and Carolina last weekend extended the Lightning’s longest losing streak in nine years to five games.

  • Derek Lalonde: Pity party over, time for Detroit Red Wings to end winless skid

    Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings have been guilty of feeling sorry for themselves after losing teammates to injury and trades last week.

  • Not a drill: Everyone’s favorite Disneyland treat will soon be sold in grocery stores

    Gone are the days of shelling out hundreds of dollars on a Disneyland ticket simply to get the frozen treat.

  • Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut continues to degrade forces on both sides, says UK intelligence

    The Ukrainian defense of the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, continues to degrade forces on both sides, the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter on March 7.

  • Russia loses 244 more soldiers in Bakhmut, searches for reserves

    The Russian army has suffered more losses in the battle for Bakhmut; during the day, 244 occupiers were killed, 315 more were injured. The Russians are already searching for reserves to replenish the lost units.

  • Cowboys News: Prescott extension talk, Jerry Jones on if combine will survive

    The scouting combine is under fire, but Jones still sees the value. Also, Dak talks extension, and a mock draft brings LVE2.0 to Dallas. | From @ToddBrock24f7

  • Putin must be laughing – Britain's energy policy is a total disaster

    Some things never change. Take the weather. For a country for whom the weather is a national obsession we remain remarkably ill-equipped to cope whenever it turns.

  • Two United Airlines planes make contact at Boston’s Logan Airport, prompting FAA investigation

    The FAA has launched an investigation Monday after two United Airlines planes made contact while waiting to take off from Boston Logan International Airport.

  • KPERS could see billions in losses if Kansas GOP plan to combat 'woke investing' passes

    The Kansas Public Employees Retirement System warns that lawmakers are considering a move that could cut state pension returns by billions of dollars.

  • Ukrainians engaged in fierce battle over key city

    Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in a ferocious battle over control of Bakhmut.

  • Russian forces encircle Bakhmut but Ukraine vows to not retreat

    ABC News' James Longman is in eastern Ukraine with the latest as President Zelenskyy's troops continue to defend the city of Bakhmut.

  • The U.S. Army Has a Recruitment Problem. Here's How to Solve It

    The U.S. Army must change to reflect the world we live in, write Colonel Carmelia Scottskillern and P. W. Singer.

  • Ukrainian defenders down Russian Su-25, eight drones

    Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down an enemy Su-25 ground-attack aircraft and eight drones of various types, including Shahed attack UAVs, over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported in its morning summary on March 7.

  • Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints signing QB Derek Carr

    #Falcons Twitter reacts to Saints signing QB Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract

  • Saints, QB Derek Carr agree to 4-year deal reportedly worth $150 million

    The Saints have their quarterback, and Derek Carr has a new home.