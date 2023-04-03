Russian war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky given posthumous medal for bravery by Putin

Vladlen Tatarsky whose real name is Maxim Fomin was killed in a cafe in St Petersburg on Sunday - AFP

Vladimir Putin awarded Vladlen Tatarsky with a posthumous award for bravery on Monday as Russia blamed Kyiv for the bomb attack that killed the pro-war blogger.

The Russian president signed a decree to bestow the Order of Courage - one of Russia’s highest honours - on Tatarsky, in recognition of the “bravery shown in the performance of his professional duty”, the Kremlin said.

Russia’s security services quickly detained Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman who they said delivered the explosive device hidden in a statuette that killed Tatarsky as he spoke to supporters in a St Petersburg cafe.

Moscow claimed Ukrainian intelligence orchestrated the blast.

Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee, which coordinates counter-terrorism operations, said the bombing was “planned by Ukrainian special services”, noting Trepova was an “active supporter” of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny, who has exposed official corruption and organised massive anti-government protests, is serving a nine-year sentence for fraud. Navalny has denounced the sentence as a political vendetta.

An associate of Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, warned that authorities could use the claim of involvement by political opponents as a pretext to extend his prison term. He also charged that Russian security agencies could be behind the explosion to cast Mr Navalny's supporters as an "internal enemy”.

Ukrainian authorities did not directly respond to the accusation, with Volodymyr Zelensky brushing off a question on the attack on Monday.

“I don’t think about what is happening in St Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about this. I am thinking about our country,” the Ukrainian President told reporters.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a top adviser to Mr Zelensky, earlier sought to cast the bombing as the product of Kremlin infighting.

“Spiders are eating each other in a jar,” he tweeted late on Sunday.

Return to ‘Soviet classics’

On Monday, Mr Podolyak said Russia had “returned to the Soviet classics,” pointing to its increasing isolation, the rise of espionage cases and an increase in political repression.

Story continues

Since the full-scale invasion began last year, Russian authorities have silenced dissenting voices by shutting down independent newspapers that have broken strict rules on covering the war, and jailing Putin’s critics.

But military bloggers like Tatarsky have played an increasingly visible role in the Kremlin’s propaganda strategy. While strongly supporting the war, they also have frequently pointed out flaws in Russian military strategy and occasionally criticised the country’s top generals amid a series of embarrassing battlefield setbacks for Russia’s forces.

The bombing on Sunday, which also wounded more than 30 other people, was the latest attack inside Russia on a high-profile pro-war figure.

TV commentator's assassination

Last year, Darya Dugina, a nationalist TV commentator, was assassinated when a bomb exploded under the seat of her car outside Moscow. She was also awarded the Order of Courage shortly after her death.

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said the attacks on Dugina and Tatarsky proved that Moscow was justified in launching what it describes as “the special military operation" in Ukraine.

According to Russian media reports, police tracked down Trepova using surveillance cameras, although she reportedly cut her long blond hair short to change her look and moved to a different apartment in an apparent attempt to escape.

Russian media reported that Ms Trepova's mother and sister were also interrogated by the security forces and that the Kremlin had asked the Uzbek authorities to arrest her husband, who is living in exile in Uzbekistan.

Tatarsky was a rabidly anti-Ukraine propagandist who posted videos from Russian forces fighting on the front line in Ukraine. He had 560,000 followers and was known to be a close ally of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary unit.

Meanwhile, Mr Zelensky on Monday said he hoped Vladimir Putin would spend the rest of his life in a dark basement with a bucket.

Speaking in the village of Yahidne, north of Kyiv, where he and Robert Habeck, the German vice chancellor, travelled to mark the one-year anniversary of the liberation of the settlement from Russian troops, Mr Zelensky said: "After seeing all this, I hope the president of Russia will spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket for a toilet."

Soon after the invasion, the Russians forced 367 people - nearly the entire population of Yahidne - into a cramped school basement.

The villagers, including a six-week-old baby, were kept there for almost a month, and 11 of them died.

Mr Zelensky said the villagers who were held in the basement for 27 days recorded the names of those who died "so as not to forget them".

"And children wrote lines of the Ukrainian anthem," he added.