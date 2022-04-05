Russian war crimes alleged at UN Security Council

Reuters

Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Mexico were transferred to a sports center that was converted into a government shelter in the northern city of Tijuana, authorities said on Monday, as they wait to be allowed to cross the border and enter the United States. Some 400 Ukrainians, about 30% of whom are children, arrived to Tijuana on Saturday and Sunday after entering the country through airports in Cancun and Mexico City, said Enrique Lucero, Tijuana's migration affairs director. They joined a growing number of Ukrainians who have escaped war in their home country and have crammed into improvised camps near the international port of entry, which connects Tijuana with California.