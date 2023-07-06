Russian warplanes harass US drones over Syria: 'Dangerously close'

WASHINGTON — Russian warplanes buzzed American drone spy planes over Syria Thursday, the second day in a row that Russian pilots have harassed MQ-9 Reaper drones conducting surveillance missions on ISIS militants, according to the United States military.

In Thursday's incident, the Russian fighter jets dropped flares in front of the drones and "flew dangerously close" to the Reapers, Air Force Lt. Gen. Alex Grynkewich, commander of the 9th Air Force, said in a statement.

The unsafe tactics come as tensions between Russia and the U.S. remain high over western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Air Force officials on Thursday tweeted "Once again today Russian fighter aircraft flew incredibly unsafe and unprofessionally against both French and U.S. aircraft over Syria," adding "We fully support our French allies right to conduct security missions in the region."

Thursday's encounter followed a similar unsafe intercept over Syria on Wednesday, according to the Pentagon. Russia supports Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime, which has brutally prosecuted its end of a civil war there.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said three Russian fighter jets dropped parachute flares to drop in front of the drones, and one Russian fighter jet engaged its afterburner in front of a drone to harass it on Wednesday.

Ryder called on the Russian military to cease its "reckless behavior." He dismissed reported Russian claims that the drones had been operating in a restricted area.

"To suggest that somehow, you know, this is our fault, it's ridiculous," Ryder said.

In March, Russian pilots downed a Reaper drone that was flying over the Black Sea in international airspace, according to the Pentagon.

