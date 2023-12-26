Russian warship sunk in suspected Storm Shadow missile attack

Moscow admitted the 'Novocherkassk' large landing ship had been damaged in a Ukrainian air strike

Ukrainian fighter jets have destroyed a Russian warship docked at a port in occupied Crimea in an attack bearing the hallmarks of British Storm Shadow missiles.

Footage of the incident showed a fire and then a huge explosion in the harbour at Feodosia at around 3am local time after the missiles struck the Novocherkassk, one of Russia’s biggest amphibious warships.

In a rare move, Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defence minister, personally told Vladimir Putin about the strike shortly before the Russian president greeted leaders from former Soviet states at a summit in St Petersburg.

“Shoigu reported (to Putin) about the strike that the Ukrainians carried out on Feodosia and about the damage to our large landing ship. It was a very detailed report,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Four people were killed in the attack, according to Russia’s Emergencies Ministry.

H I Sutton, an independent naval warfare analyst, published a photo of what he said was the smouldering wreck of the warship.

“Novocherkassk has sunk at the pier, (with) 99 per cent confidence,” he said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The attack was “most likely” carried out with British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, or their French equivalents, known as SCALPs, he added.

Ukraine has been under mounting pressure in recent weeks to show that it can take the fight to Russia despite losing ground along the frontline in its eastern Donbas region.

The strike on the Novocherkassk is its most destructive hit since September, when Storm Shadow missiles destroyed a submarine being repaired at the dry dock in the Black Sea peninsula’s port of Sevastopol.

'Novocherkassk' burns out in the port of Feodosia following the attack

Some European leaders are thought to be growing increasingly weary with the cost of supporting Kyiv after Ukraine failed to make significant gains against Russia over the summer during its much-vaunted Nato-backed counteroffensive.

But analysts said that this was the seventh warship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet that Ukraine has destroyed and Grant Shapps, the British minister of defence, said the strike demonstrated that Ukraine could yet defeat Russia.

“The latest destruction of Putin’s navy demonstrates that those who believe there’s a stalemate in the Ukraine war are wrong,” he said.

“They haven’t noticed that over the past four months 20 per cent of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been destroyed.”

Moscow admitted the 'Novocherkassk' large landing ship had been damaged by Kyiv

Russia frequently uses its amphibious warships to transport military assets and Ukrainian officials said that the Novocherkassk was carrying Shahed drones from Iran when it was hit.

Moscow has launched waves of aerial attacks on Ukraine using such units.

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian air force for the successful missile strike and said that the Novocherkassk had been sunk.

“I am grateful to our Air Force for the impressive replenishment of the Russian underwater Black Sea fleet with another vessel,” he said.

The docks at Feodosia are located on the southeast shore of Crimea near the 11-mile-long Kerch Bridge that links the peninsula to the Russian mainland and are mainly used to repair warships or to finish fitting out new vessels.

The 370-foot Novocherkassk was built in 1987 and is considered a vital part of the Black Sea Fleet because of its capacity to launch amphibious assaults.

Russian sources also confirmed that it was highly likely that Ukraine used either Storm Shadow or SCALP missiles in the attack.

These are fired by Ukrainian fighter jets and have been used in several attacks since they were handed over to Kyiv’s forces in May.

“Presumably, four British Storm Shadow air-to-ground missiles were fired at the large amphibious warship Novocherkassk from Su-24 fighter jets,” said Vladimir Rogoz, a senior pro-Kremlin official in occupied Ukraine. “Some of them hit the enemy’s target.”

Despite only having a small navy, Ukraine has registered a string of major military successes in the Black Sea.

It has recaptured the strategically important Snake Island near Odessa and has forced the Russian Navy to move its main warships 200 miles away in Novorossiysk to escape its maritime drone and missile attacks.

The Kremlin has even started to build a new naval base in Abkhazia, a pro-Russia rebel region of Georgia that is 400 miles from Crimea.

