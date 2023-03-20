Russian withdrawal from Ukraine key to implementing China’s ‘peace plan’

Danilov said that China should talk about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

“The formula for the successful implementation of China’s ‘Peace Plan,’” Danilov tweeted.

“The first and major point is the surrender or withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from Ukrainian territory in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter.”

According to the Ukrainian official, this must be done “in order to restore sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.”

Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, which will last until March 22, marks his first state visit to Russia in four years.

This meeting with Putin will also be the Russian leader's first with a major world leader since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of war crimes on March 17.

After visiting Moscow, the Chinese leader is expected to hold a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the Financial Times.

Xi Jinping, recently re-elected for an unprecedented third five-year term as president of the People's Republic of China, visits Russia amidst global debate over China's future role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

China released its 12-point "peace plan" on Feb. 24, outlining its stance on resolving Russia's war on Ukraine.

The plan calls for a ceasefire and negotiations but notably omits any mention of Russia withdrawing its troops from occupied Ukrainian territory.

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden dismissed China's position, stating that its implementation would only benefit Russia.

Zelenskyy, however, appreciated China's engagement in dialogue about Ukraine, although he disagreed with certain aspects of the plan.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine