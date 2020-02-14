A Russian woman concocted an elaborate plan to escape coronavirus quarantine. Now she's being sued for threatening the health of others

China Daily/Reuters

Alla Ilyina, a 32-year-old Russian woman, concocted an elaborate plan to escape coronavirus quarantine at the Botkin Hospital for Infection Diseases in St. Petersburg, including short-circuiting a lock, the Moscow Times reported.

The chief sanitary doctor of St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Ilyina, claiming she had committed an administrative offense for threatening the health of herself and others.

Ilyina is now barricading herself in her flat and refusing to open the door for police, who are trying to get a court order to forcibly take her back to the hospital.

Russia has confirmed two cases of coronavirus in the country. Both of the infected are Chinese citizens.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province. More

Alla Ilyina, 32, was quarantined at the Botkin Hospital for Infection Diseases in St. Petersburg after going for a check-up on her sore throat after returning a Chinese seaside resort on January 31, CNN reported.

But despite testing negative for the coronavirus three times, doctors insisted she had to stay.

So she concocted an elaborate plan to escape.

"I drew up a map before and made a detailed plan. When evening came and the medical staff had let their guard down, I short-circuited the magnetic lock in my containment room and opened the door," Ilyina, who had previously studied physics, told Moscow Times.

Ilyina claimed she was put in solitary confinement for two days when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Our Constitution guarantees freedom. I didn't understand why I had to stay in a hospital cage," she said.

Medical worker carries protective suits at Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak More

Reuters

Since fleeing on Thursday, the chief sanitary doctor of St. Petersburg has filed a lawsuit against Ilyina, Russian state media reported. He claimed she committed an administrative offense by breaking quarantine regulations and threatening the health of others by exposing others to the COVID-19 virus.

However, Ilyina's lawyer, Vitaly Cherkasov, told CNN that she was well within her right to return home having completed her 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Cherkasov emphasized that his client had taken multiple tests for coronavirus that came out negative, adding that health officials did not isolate her from neighbors or relatives after returning from China's Heinan Island.

"If she poses any danger for the people, as the chief sanitary physician states, no measures confirming there is a danger are being undertaken," Cherkasov told CNN.

Ilyina is now barricading herself in her flat and refusing to open the door for police, who are seeking a court order to forcefully bring her back to the hospital until February 19, BBC News reported. However, Ilyina isn't the only Russian citizen who has made a great escape from quarantine.