Russian woman films Crimean Bridge from her yacht: Ukraine’s Security Service reveals details of special operation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) made use of information shared by Russians on social media in its preparations for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

Source: a film produced by 1+1, Crimean Bridge II: SSU

Quote from counterintelligence officer Yenot: "During our preparations for the operation, most of the information we obtained came from open sources.

One of the sources of such information was a video recording made by a Russian woman who was relaxing on a yacht near the Crimean Bridge - she filmed the internal structures of the bridge’s arch. This information gave us an idea of the point where the bridge had to be attacked in order to cause maximum damage."

A screenshot from Crimean Bridge II: SSU, a film by 1+1

Quote from counterintelligence officer Khrom: "Every Russian with a smartphone is our best friend, comrade and client. We can observe a lot of sites inside Russia itself and in the occupied territories. We hope they’ll keep on filming, photographing and sharing."

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!