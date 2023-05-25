Russian woman forced to remove pro-Wagner PMC propaganda from her US home – video

The Russians advised to go back to the Russian Federation

So proud of the people committing genocide against the Ukrainian people, she decided to share her opinions with others by placing propaganda signs on her garage glorifying the Wagner war criminals’ destruction of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

It didn’t go well.

Local residents were disgusted with the Rashist (Russian fascism) propaganda and forced the Russian woman to literally tear her propaganda from piece to piece.

“I think you have no place in this country,” said outraged people.

“Then go to Bakhmut. See how many children were killed there. You must be a complete moron to write such a message... Do you love Russia? Suitcase, train station, Russia.”

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine