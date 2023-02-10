Russian woman tried to kill doppelgänger with poisoned cheesecake

Olga Tsvyk, left and Viktoria Nasyrova, right - MEGA/Social media

A Russian-born woman was convicted by a US court on Thursday of trying to kill a woman that looked like her with poisoned cheesecake and then stealing her identity.

Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was found guilty of the attempted murder of Olga Tsvyk by a jury in New York, the district attorney for the city's borough of Queens said in a statement.

Nasyrova, who lives in Brooklyn, was reportedly a former dominatrix, MailOnline reported.

She visited the then 35-year-old victim at her home and gave her a cheesecake as a gift in August 2016.

The two women have similarities - both spoke Russian, had dark hair, the same skin complexion and shared other physical traits, the trial heard.

Pills reportedly staged around Tsvyk

The woman reportedly ate the dessert, began to feel sick, and passed out.

She was discovered the next day unconscious by a friend.

Pills had reportedly been scattered around her to make it look like she had tried to kill herself, prosecutors said.

When the victim returned home after treatment in hospital, she discovered her passport and employment authorisation card were missing, along with jewellery and other valuables.

Melinda Katz, Queens District Attorney, said: “The jury saw through the deception and schemes of the defendant.

"She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity.

"Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit. The defendant deserves to be held accountable for her crime with a long term of incarceration.”

Law enforcement agents tested the cheesecake and found that it was laced with Phenazepam, a highly potent sedative, according to the DA's office.

Nasyrova, who lives in Brooklyn, was also convicted of assault, unlawful imprisonment and theft.

She is due to be sentenced on March 21 and faces up to 25 years in prison.