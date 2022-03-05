  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian yacht seizures by the US could provoke a legal nightmare

Joseph Zeballos-Roig,Hillary Hoffower
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Igor Sechin
    Russian businessman and government official
Igor Selchin yacht, Amore Vero
Amore Vero, a yacht owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft.NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

  • The US is considering stepping up its campaign against Russian oligarchs.

  • There's bipartisan interest in Congress to seize assets from individuals with close ties to Putin.

  • Yacht seizures aren't new, but they could raise questions of legality.

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, powerful members of the Russian elite face escalating Western campaigns aimed at confiscating prominent symbols of their wealth.

France seized its first superyacht from a Russian oligarch on Thursday as part of a widening financial effort targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies. French customs officials seized the $120 million yacht from Igor Sechin, CEO of Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft and an executive with close ties to Putin.

Now there is a growing appetite in Congress for the US to follow suit. Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey and Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina unveiled the "Yachts for Ukraine Act" on Thursday. The legislation would authorize the federal government to take hold of assets valued above $5 million and repurpose the wealth toward weapons for the Ukrainian military and humanitarian aid among other purposes.

President Joe Biden is on board. He said at his recent State of the Union address that the US would soon step up its campaign against Russian oligarchs. "We are joining with our European allies to find and seize your yachts, your luxury apartments, your private jets," he said on Tuesday evening. "We are coming for your ill-begotten gains."

But actually going out and seizing oligarchs' yachts poses several logistical and legal difficulties, from figuring out how to pay impounded crews to determining who actually owns the yachts amid a tangle of shell corporations.

There are a lot of legal and practical questions around seizing oligarchs' yachts

Yacht seizures are nothing new, and they are regularly made to recover debts. As Benjamin Maltby — a partner at the UK-based Keystone Law who specializes in superyacht and luxury-asset law — told Insider, a country typically detains or arrests a yacht by ordering the captain not to leave the port. In rare instances, the yacht is chained to the docks.

In those cases, owners continue to pay the crew and suppliers as usual. But Maltby said the nature of current sanctions could make that difficult, if not impossible, if a Russian oligarch's yacht gets impounded. As he explained, the freezing of assets and Russian banks' suspension from the SWIFT payment system means that suppliers might not be allowed to deal with the yacht's owner and that it might not be possible to pay the yacht's crew.

It could also be tricky for the government to actually get its hands on the yachts. If the US passes its sanctions, he said, Russian-owned yachts must be in the country's territorial waters in order for the US to take possession of them.

But he added that it can be hard, even for governments, to determine the true owner of a yacht, as they're usually owned by offshore companies. Public speculation, however, could give enough reasonable belief that a Russian oligarch is the true owner, which he said could be sufficient for a seizure.

US efforts to confiscate these assets could raise questions of legality. "The threshold for seizing assets under sanctions is that the US has to be in armed conflict with the owner of the assets," Brian O'Toole, an economic sanctions expert at the Atlantic Council, wrote on Twitter. "The idea of turning Russian corruption into Ukrainian assistance is lovely but this idea is illegal, period."

Many Russian yacht-owning oligarchs have already set sail around the world in an attempt to outrun the many countries imposing sanctions. Consider the $100 million Titan, belonging to the industrial magnate Alexander Abramov (who has so far avoided the US sanctions list), which arrived in the Maldives on Monday. It's not the only Russian-owned yacht that found refuge in the small island nation, which doesn't have an extradition treaty with the US.

But Maltby thinks small island nations might not want to be seen colluding with Russian oligarchs to defeat sanctions and could choose to take action after the US's moves.

As he put it, "Safe spaces are going to be few and far between."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Tycoon Mordashov Transfers $1.4 Billion TUI Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov shuffled his $1.4 billion holding in TUI AG, part of a series of transactions in the past week after he was slapped with European Union sanctions.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Pow

  • Shell buys Russian oil at record discount

    Shell has broken ranks with Western traders shunning Russian oil to buy a tanker-load of crude from the country at a record discount.

  • Warren Buffett says nuclear weapons pose the ultimate threat to humanity. Here are his 7 gravest warnings about them.

    The famed investor has warned a nuclear attack is inevitable, and poses the greatest danger to his company, the US, and the world.

  • Germany appeals to U.N. to publish report on treatment of Uyghurs in China

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a video speech to the 47-nation U.N. Human Rights Council that the global body needs "more transparency" into the status of the mostly Muslim minority in western China.

  • Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO

    "Constant angry statements from Mr Zelenskiy do not increase optimism," Lavrov told reporters on Saturday. In particular, he mentioned Zelenskiy's strong criticism of the Western military alliance on Friday for refusing to intervene in the conflict by preventing Russian missiles and warplanes using Ukrainian airspace. "My question is: If he is so upset that NATO has not intervened on his behalf as he hoped, then he expects to resolve the conflict by involving NATO in all this, and not through talks?" Lavrov said.

  • Taliban official wanted by U.S. makes rare public appearance

    The Taliban acting interior minister — designated a terrorist by the U.S. — said in a rare public appearance Saturday that security police guilty of misconduct in Afghanistan were being penalized after a string of abuse allegations. For the first time, photos showing Sirajuddin Haqqani's face were published by official Taliban government channels. Haqqani was photographed attending the Saturday graduation ceremony of the first class to complete police training since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan.

  • Russia disputes widespread belief that its military initiated agonizing incident at Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex

    U.S. Embassy tweets that incident may have represented a war crime on Russia's part, but State Department distances itself from that characterization.

  • Fake CNN screenshot misleads on war in Ukraine

    Social media posts claim US broadcaster CNN misrepresented an image of a 2015 explosion as being from the 2022 war in Ukraine. But the image shows an explosion in Kyiv and was released by the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on February 24, 2022, and the channel said the alleged screenshot of a CNN report featured in the posts is fake."Hey look this happened in 2015 not 2022 what else are the media lying about?" asks a March 4, 2022 Facebook post that includes what appears to be

  • SEC Chair: Roughly 250 Chinese companies could be delisted 'as early as 2024'

    SEC chair Gary Gensler offered an update on the push to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges if they don't open their books.

  • With fast-weakening rouble and fears for future, Russians rush to shop

    Similar scenes were repeated across Russia as families rushed to spend their fast-depreciating roubles at the Swedish retailer which is exiting the crisis-hit country. Russians are bracing for an uncertain future of spiraling inflation, economic hardship and an even sharper squeeze on imported goods. The rouble has lost a third of its value this week after unprecedented Western sanctions were imposed to punish Russia for invading Ukraine.

  • Scoop: Biden officlals pressured some Senate Democrats not to sign on to Russia oil ban legislation

    Biden administration officials pressured some Democratic senators not to support bipartisan legislation by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) that would ban oil and gas imports from Russia, Senate Democratic aides told Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: The quiet lobbying campaign reveals a White House intent on preserving President Biden's authority to decide what costs to impose on Rus

  • Trump’s private schedule reveals no plans for him to join 6 January march

    Ex-president said he would join crowd to US Capitol but his schedule indicates he deliberately lied to his supporters Donald Trump looks on at the end of his speech during a rally on 6 January 2021. Photograph: Jim Bourg/Reuters Donald Trump was aware long before he took the stage at the “Save America” rally on 6 January that he would not march to the Capitol to protest the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win, according to his White House private schedule from that day. The f

  • Italy seizes $156 million in oligarch wealth, pressing Putin

    European governments are moving against Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down on his war in Ukraine, seizing superyachts and other luxury properties from billionaires on sanctions lists. Italy since Friday has seized 143 million euros ($156 million) in luxury yachts and villas in some of its most picturesque destinations, including Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como. “We must be able to stop Putin’s attack, bringing him to the table, and he won’t go with niceties," Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told Italian state TV on Friday, announcing Italy’s plans to begin the seizures of property belonging to oligarchs close to Putin.

  • With war on its doorstep, Moldova applies for EU membership

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu signed a formal application for her country to join the European Union on Thursday, charting a pro-Western course hastened by Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Sandu's move comes days after Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a request for immediate EU membership as it battles invading Russian forces. Moscow is fiercely opposed to the eastern expansion of both the EU and especially of NATO, which it sees as a direct threat to its own national security.

  • Trump told golfer John Daly that he threatened Putin with 'hitting Moscow'

    Trump said he told his "friend" Vladimir Putin, "if you do it, we're hitting Moscow. He sort of believed me."

  • Poland arrests Spanish journalist suspected of spying for Russia

    Poland has arrested a Spanish national on suspicion of conducting intelligence activities for Russia, which could carry a 10-year prison sentence if he is found guilty, the Internal Security Agency (ABW) said on Friday. The man, identified as an agent of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), was detained in Przemysl - near Poland's border with Ukraine on Sunday night, ABW said in a statement. His Spanish lawyer named him as Pablo Gonzalez, a reporter for several Spanish media including online newspaper Publico and TV station La Sexta, and demanded his immediate release.

  • Tucker Carlson and Fox News have played the part of Putin's 'Tokyo Rose'

    One big difference is that, unlike Tokyo Rose, neither Tucker Carlson nor Fox News were strong-armed into doing Putin's propaganda. They volunteered.

  • Russian airlines may soon resort to 'cannibalizing' planes and creating a 'Frankenstein fleet' to keep Western-built planes flying

    Experts say Russia's airlines may have to take extreme measures to keep planes in the air as the country becomes increasingly isolated and sanctions cut off parts and supplies.

  • Texas judge rules Biden administration can't exempt migrant children from Trump-era order

    A Texas judge on Friday ruled that the Biden administration cannot exempt unaccompanied migrant children from a Trump-era order, a decision that could lead U.S. Border Patrol to turn children away. During the early part of the pandemic, former President Trump launched Title 42, a controversial public health policy that would allow the U.S. to immediately expel migrants who came to the border. The Biden administration has continued to operate...

  • Putin says he has 'no ill intention' toward Russia's neighbors as his troops are accused of war crimes in Ukraine

    Putin's comments come hours after Russian forces attacked and seized the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.