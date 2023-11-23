Russians use 40-50 drones in Ukraine's east per day

Russian forces have used 42 kamikaze drones on Ukrainian positions near the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and 18 more drones they have launched on the Lyman-Kupiansk front in the past 24 hours.

Source: Interfax–Ukraine citing Volodymyr Fito, Chief of the Public Relations Service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We see that 60 drones are used in just one day. On average, the Russians launch about 40-50 drones in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Forces."

Details: At the same time, Fito said that the Russians don’t have an advantage in this area over Ukraine’s Defence Forces.

The speaker noted that Russian forces use a large number of kamikaze drones on the Bakhmut front. A total of 42 UAVs were used against the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut in the past day alone. In particular, Russian invaders use FPV and Lancet drones. In addition, they fired 486 times from artillery.

Ukrainian defenders managed to kill 164 Russian invaders and destroy 17 units of military equipment, including a tank.

"We see that the situation on the Bakhmut front remains quite tense, but under control," the spokesman said.

He emphasised that Russian forces have achieved no strategic successes.

Meanwhile, the Russians launched 18 kamikaze drones on the Lyman-Kupiansk front over the course of the day.

