Russians abandon military warehouses fearing HIMARS

Himars

“After the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed several military facilities using high precision weapons, Russian invading army in Zaporizhzhya Oblast started panicking,” the administration said, citing intelligence. “They abandon their warehouses.”

Read also: Zelenskyy says Ukraine will retake Lysychansk thanks to new tactics and arms supplies

The administration also says that an FSB (Russian security service) unit recently arrived in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhya Oblast with the task of carrying out search operations for about 30 servicemen who deserted their units.

Read also: Zelenskyy says Ukraine will retake Lysychansk thanks to new tactics and arms supplies

On Wednesday, July 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western artillery was already working at full power at the frontlines.

The Ukrainian troops are advancing in several tactical areas of Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts, Zelenskyy added.