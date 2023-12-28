Russians add pressure on Ukrainians in occupied territory to take enemy passports — NRC

Russian police have conducted a series of raids on villages in occupied Kherson Oblast for "preventive talks" with residents who have refused a Russian passport, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported on Dec. 28.

Ongoing forced passportization in the oblast has led to restrictions on the rights of those who refuse a Russian passport.

During these raids, settlements were blocked, and individuals were searched for evidence of supporting the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to the NRC.

The majority of the population in the oblast has yet to acquire a Russian passport, prompting Russians to permit voting in the upcoming so-called "presidential elections" without it.

From Jan. 1, 2024, the Russian occupation administration is going to officially make Ukrainian citizens "foreigners" and start “deporting” them, the mayor of the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Ivan Fedorov, said in late November.

Russians are conducting forced passportization in all occupied territories of Ukraine, making it impossible for residents to live normally without a Russian passport.

