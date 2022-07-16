Russians are afraid to store weapons in depots and now work "straight from supply vehicles" head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

ALONA MAZURENKO – SATURDAY, 16 JULY 2022, 13:38

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that following the precisely targeted hits on their ammunition depots, the Russians immediately began transporting ammunition directly to the front lines in supply vehicles.

Source: Haidai on Facebook

Quote: "We can state that the number of attacks has significantly decreased. Due to the destruction of enemy ammunition depots in the rear by Ukrainian artillerymen, the Russians are now working ‘straight from the wheels’ - in other words, they no longer store ammunition in depots but immediately transport it to the front in supply vehicles.

The orcs (the Russian army) have complicated logistics, which works to our advantage. Earlier the occupiers had a significant advantage in firepower, but now, thanks to Western-supplied weapons, we have made up for that and become stronger. The high-precision strikes on the depots confirm this."

Details: Haidai said the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration is currently focused on helping the military and residents of the Luhansk region who have become internally displaced persons.

Background:

Late in the evening on 11 July, Ukraine hit ammunition depots in occupied Nova Kakhovka. Eyewitnesses published photos and videos of huge explosions in the city.