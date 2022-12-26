Russians afraid of Ukraines Armed Forces advance, so leave only one crossing over Siverskyi Donets River

On 25 December, Ukrainian Armed Forces units have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast. The Russians are wary of the advance of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, so they have left only one pontoon crossing across the Siverskyi Donets River.



Source: Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram



Details: On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka, Dibrova and Chervonopopivka came under Russian fire.



At the same time, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force delivered five strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery hit nine command posts, two clusters of Russian personnel and two other important Russian targets.

Luhansk Oblast Military Administration states that the Russians continue to suffer losses, with the hospitals in the oblast full of wounded fighters.

In particular, about 50 seriously wounded invaders have recently been taken to the hospital in Starobilsk, and more than a hundred Russian military personnel have been taken to the hospital in Bilovodsk.

Also, the occupiers are resettling the inhabitants of the destroyed settlements of Popasna Raion [now it is Popasna hromada, which is a part of Sievierodonetsk Raion, but according to the old administrative division, by which the occupiers divide the territory, previously it was Popasna Raion] in the communal facilities of the so-called "LPR" [Luhansk People’s Republic]. The Russians do not plan to rebuild the destroyed housing.

