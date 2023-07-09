Russians aged 30 to 50 start showing doubts about Putin's policy — expert

Russians aged 30 to 50 are beginning to demonstrate doubts in the policies of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Vadim Denysenko, the director of the Ukrainian Institute of the Future, said in an interview with Radio NV on July 6.

"Look at the recent sociological surveys,” he said.

“However we may perceive them, they clearly showed that the middle-aged generation, which refers to the 30-50 age group, has begun to doubt Putin in many respects.”

He noted that previously, it was primarily the younger generation aged between 18 and 28 who had doubts about Putin.

"Now everyone is starting to seriously and, I would say, even fearfully look at their future,” Denysenko noted.

"Because they have ahead of them, roughly speaking, 20-30 years, if not of active life, then certainly just life, and they understand that things are not going in the right direction.”

Read also: Poll reveals over 90% of Ukrainians view Russian dictator Putin as modern Hitler

After the mutiny of the Wagner mercenary company, led by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, Putin’s former advisor who now heads the so-called "Institute of Political Studies," Sergei Markov, claimed that the approval of the Russian dictator supposedly rose from 80 to 90%.

Meanwhile, a new survey conducted by a group of Russian sociologists from the company Russian Field showed that 35% of Russian citizens would like to repeal Putin's decision on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine if they could go back in time.

In the first months of the full-scale war against Ukraine, 26-28% of respondents opposed the decision to wage war, and in December of last year, it was 33%.

The share of those who would still start a war despite being able to go back in time has fallen below half for the first time and stands at 49%.

Read also: Putin tries to assure Chinese leader he’s still in control after Prigozhin mutiny

According to the survey, the most anti-war sentiments prevail among young people aged 18 to 24, while support for the war is most popular among male respondents aged 45 and older.

At the same time, according to the survey, the level of support for Putin's possible decision to launch a new offensive on Kyiv is at its highest among Russians since July 2022. It is supported by 64% of respondents. Among them, almost three-quarters (74%) consider the outcome of the full-scale war against Ukraine as "successful."

The survey was conducted by phone from June 16 to 19 and involved 1,604 people.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine