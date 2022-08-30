The Russians have already decided to include the war with Ukraine in the "correct" history books

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO – TUESDAY, 30 AUGUST 2022, 16:45

Andriy Turchak, secretary of the General Council of political party United Russia and first vice-speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, has said that a chapter about the "special military operation in Ukraine" (as the Russian authorities call the full-scale war against Ukraine) will appear in history textbooks in Russian schools.

Source: Turchak, quoted by TASS

Quote: "I have already spoken with Sergey Kravtsov (head of the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation) and Vladimir Medinsky (assistant to the President of the Russian Federation). We will issue a correct history textbook, which will include new chapters dedicated to the Special Military Operation and the exploits of our boys."

Details: It is noted that Turchak said this at a meeting with "patriotic youth associations" in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

He also stated that United Russia has handed over "half a million books" to the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation as part of the "Books to Donbass" campaign.

Reminder: On the morning of 24 February 2022, the Russian Federation, which has been carrying out hybrid military aggression against Ukraine for 8 years, launched a full-scale invasion of the sovereign independent state, although it still does not acknowledge this, hiding under the mythical "special operation to denazify" non-existent Nazis. Russian troops continue to destroy Ukraine's infrastructure and kill its civilians.

In Russia, it is also forbidden to call the war with Ukraine a war, and responsibility for "discrediting the Russian military" has been introduced.

