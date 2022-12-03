Russians annoyed by electricity in Kherson so they land adjusted fire on infrastructure forces of the South

Russians continue firing from the left bank of the Dnipro river in Kherson Oblast to keep the population of the liberated territories in suspense.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, the Head of the Joint Coordination press centre of defence forces of Ukraine’s south, on air of the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by Army Inform

Quote: "As much as I would like to be happy that elements of infrastructure, including critical ones, are being restored, we must remember that hybrid warfare has its characteristics and an information front.

These messages irritate the enemy, and he tries to respond immediately. As soon as electricity was restored in Kherson, the Russians started hitting the relevant infrastructure facilities".

Details: According to Humeniuk, stabilization measures are underway in the rest of the liberated territory. The civilian population should be very careful and vigilant because many areas of the liberated territory are still dangerous.

For reference: in Kherson Oblast, the Ukrainian authorities evacuate people from the left bank of the Dnipro River, and they expect combat activity to increase there.

