Russians appalled at suggested routes out of Crimea

Russian authorities offer citizens to get home through the combat zone

After an apparent Ukrainian attack took out the Crimean Bridge out of commission on July 17, Russian civilians are stunned by the government advice they are getting on how to best leave the occupied peninsula for Russia proper.

The panic is evident in their travel chat posts, as shared by Anton Herashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In response to the attack on the bridge, Russian authorities have suggested a highly controversial alternative route: directing their citizens to journey home via the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, and Donetsk oblasts. These areas are already strained with logistic issues, having been the transit points for the Russian Armed Forces' supply routes.

However, the Kremlin regime cannot assure safety for its citizens, since these regions are regularly hit by Ukrainian long-range artillery attacks and cruise missile strikes.

These travel risks have caused genuine alarm among Russians who, despite the Ukrainian army's counteroffensive, had chosen to vacation in Crimea. Their fear has morphed into irate posts directed at the Russian authorities.

"After the first incident, authorities insisted that ordinary people had nothing to fear: (they claimed) that military dolphins, jellyfish, shrimp, and plankton are guarding the bridge around the clock," one Russian citizen lampooned Moscow’s pledges to secure the bridge in a social media post.

Meanwhile, there are voices assigning blame to the tourists themselves for their current predicament.

“Just yesterday, I was contemplating how foolish one must be to vacation in Crimea right now,” another suer said.

“Well, the trip will certainly be memorable when they return home via the frontlines, while disrupting of our military's logistics, absolute fools.”

Others simply concede that for Russian citizens, the return journey from Crimea is likely to become a "hellish road trip."

