Russians appoint new Aerospace Forces commander to replace Surovikin

Viktor Afzalov has been appointed as the commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, replacing Sergei Surovikin, Russian propaganda news agencies have reported.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies RBC; RIA Novosti

Details: Afzalov was already acting commander when Surovikin commanded the Joint Grouping of Troops and Forces in Ukraine. Afzalov received the rank of colonel general last December.

Background:

