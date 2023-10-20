Russians appoint new Aerospace Forces commander to replace Surovikin
Viktor Afzalov has been appointed as the commander of Russia’s aerospace forces, replacing Sergei Surovikin, Russian propaganda news agencies have reported.
Source: Russian state-owned news agencies RBC; RIA Novosti
Details: Afzalov was already acting commander when Surovikin commanded the Joint Grouping of Troops and Forces in Ukraine. Afzalov received the rank of colonel general last December.
Background:
On 11 September 2023, Surovikin was appointed as head of the Coordinating Committee for Air Defence under the Council of Defence Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported on 13 July that the Russian secret service had detained at least 13 high-ranking military officers, including General Sergei Surovikin, in connection with ’s mutiny; 15 officers were suspended or fired.
On 22 August, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed General Sergei Surovikin as commander of Russia’s Aerospace Forces. Media reports say Surovikin was detained by Russian counterintelligence in connection with the rebellion led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is known to be linked to the general.
On 5 September, The New York Times, citing its sources, reported that Surovikin, who had been detained, was released several days after the death of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash.
On 6 September, the page containing information about General Surovikin disappeared from the Russian Defence Ministry’s website.
