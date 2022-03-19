Russians arrive at space station wearing Ukrainian colors

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station in yellow and blue suits, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, on Friday. NASA said cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov docked from the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft on the ISS while it was over Kazakhstan.

    STORY: Three Russian cosmonauts arrived safely at the International Space Station on Friday, and were warmly welcomed by four Americans, two Russians and a German crewmate already aboard.But it was the color of the Russian crew's uniforms that caught the eye of Western observers - were the brightly colored yellow and blue outfits a supportive nod to the Ukranian flag?Russia’s space agency Roscosmos on Saturday said...no. On its Telegram channel, its press service said bluntly, “Sometimes yellow is just yellow.” Director-general Dmitry Rogozin was more acerbic on his personal Telegram channel saying that Russian cosmonauts had no sympathy for Ukrainian nationalists.In a live-streamed news conference from the ISS on Friday after three Russian cosmonauts docked there, mission commander Oleg Artemyev was asked about the suits. "Every crew pick the suits, overalls, on their own accord, so that they don't all look the same, different. Now it was our turn to pick the color. The truth is, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material, so we needed to use it up. That's why we had to wear yellow flight suits." Russian mission control responded… "Great. Our congratulations. They look wonderful.” Rogozin has suggested that U.S. sanctions imposed in response to the invasion could destroy ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit. Russia invaded Ukraine, which has a blue and yellow flag, on Feb. 24. The ensuing fighting has killed thousands of people, devastated parts of cities and caused more than 3 million Ukrainians to flee their homes, according to the United Nations. Officials at the U.S. space agency, NASA, have said U.S. and Russian crew members are aware of events on Earth but that their work has not been affected by geopolitical tensions.

  • New Russian cosmonaut team arrives at International Space Station

    STORY: The arrival of the latest cosmonaut team - warmly welcomed by four Americans, two Russians and a German crewmate already aboard - came a day after the European Space Agency (ESA) announced it had suspended a joint robotic rover mission to Mars with Russia due to the Ukraine conflict.The rendezvous with the space station capped a flight of three hours and 10 minutes following liftoff of the Soyuz spacecraft from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.The durability of U.S.-Russian collaboration in space is being tested by heightened antagonism between the two former Cold War adversaries over Russia's three-week-old invasion of Ukraine.As part of U.S. economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government last month, U.S. President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Moscow that he said were designed to "degrade" Russia's aerospace industry, including its space program.Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, then lashed out in a series of Twitter posts suggesting the U.S. sanctions could "destroy" ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.The space station was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve American-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Cold War hostility that spurred the original U.S.-Soviet space race.Rogozin's recent actions have prompted some in the U.S. space industry to rethink the NASA-Roscosmos partnership. NASA officials have said that U.S. and Russian ISS crew members, while aware of events on Earth, were still working together professionally and that geopolitical tensions had not affected the space station.

  • 3 cosmonauts arrive at space station in yellow and blue

    Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on Friday wearing yellow flight suits with blue accents, colors that appeared to match the Ukrainian flag. The men were the first new arrivals on the space station since the start of the Russian war in Ukraine last month. Russian space corporation Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft at 8:55 p.m. Friday (11:55 a.m. EDT).

