Russians assemble about 350 Shahed drones per month – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence has stated that Russia began to produce Shahed attack drones on its territory. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that the Russians assemble 330-350 units of these UAVs per month.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "According to our estimates, they [the Russians] can produce 330-350 units of these UAVs – it’s as many as they did in December. But, again, it depends on whether they have the parts, because, for example, they may have the bodies and warheads, but no engines. For instance, they assembled what they could and were waiting for the engines. When the engines arrive, the number of finished products will increase, and there will be more than 300 of them.

But, as in the case of missiles, all the Shahed drones or so-called Geran-2 drones (the name Russia uses to cover up the import of Shahed drones – ed.) that are manufactured are immediately put into combat use. That's why we see different numbers of drones being used. December showed that even if the enemy had some stockpiles, they are now being depleted, and all these UAVs that are being launched are literally coming off the assembly line."

Details: Skibitskyi said that the Russians had a contract that provided for the supply of drones from Iran.

After that, the Russians set up their own production, which is already operating in Russia, in particular in the city of Yelabuga: "There are at least two production lines deployed there. But for the most part, the components come from other countries."

Skibitskyi said that Moscow's goal is to reach full, closed-loop production of such UAVs in Russia by 2026: "I'm not sure if they will be able to replace or find a Russian analogue, for example, of the electronic base – like chips. But the Russian Federation is currently capable of producing launchers, the body, the warhead, engines, and other components of the navigation system."

He added that the most massive use of Shahed drones was in December: "If I'm not mistaken, the enemy used about 770-780 of these attack UAVs in December."

Russia has also managed to establish production of the airframe, the body of these UAVs: "Russia is already producing them on its own. More spare parts and components are now coming from other countries, so it's not all about Iran."

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine believes that Russia is capable and already produces or assembles drones on its territory: "This is evidenced, firstly, by the pieces we find after enemy attacks. Secondly, if we talk about the engines in the Shahed drones, they used to be made by a maximum of two different companies, but now we are talking about at least three or four different companies, including Chinese ones."

In addition, the Russians started using the Shahed drones against targets, especially military facilities on the front line, which is reportedly something they had not done before: "For the most part, they were used against our facilities deep inside the territory of Ukraine."

The weather also affects the use of drones: "Frost, wind or snow – all this affects the combat use of UAVs. This device operates at low altitudes and its engine is not designed to operate in such conditions."

