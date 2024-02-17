Russians attack 11 Ukrainian oblasts during day, killing and injuring civilians

Russian forces fired on the territory of 11 Ukrainian oblasts during 16 February, attacking 99 populated areas and 89 infrastructure facilities.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry; Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In total, the Russians attacked using various types of weaponry, including mortars, tanks, tubed artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), anti-aircraft missile systems, operational-tactical missile systems, UAVs and tactical aircraft.

In particular, the Russians attacked the city of Kupiansk at 02:35, injuring a 75-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman.

During daytime on 16 February, a 52-year-old man was killed during attacks on the Chuhuiv district.

Three civilians suffered injuries due to a mine explosion in a field in the Izium district. Two men aged 25 and 50 were killed. Another 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with a shrapnel wound.

Two people were injured due to Russian attacks in Kherson Oblast.

